Tickets still left for P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast

By Gemma Mackie
December 1, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 9:54 am
Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon will speak at the event.
Tickets are still left for tomorrow’s free Press and Journal Virtual Farming Breakfast.

The virtual event, which takes place from 8-9am, will be run in association with Turcan Connell and supported by Henderson Loggie and Galbraith.

It sets out to give farmers, crofters and those working in the agricultural sector an insight into what lies ahead for the industry, along with tips and advice on issues such as succession planning, tackling the climate change crisis, and future agricultural support schemes.

Speakers include Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, Turcan Connell partner Paul Macaulay, Galbraith partner Tom Stewart, and Henderson Loggie’s head of agriculture and business Lucy Crow.

Ms Gougeon encouraged people to participate in the event.

“Farming, crofting and land management plays an important role in maintaining thriving rural and island communities,” said Ms Gougeon.

“Looking to the future, we will transform how we support farming and food production in Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

“Transformation will only happen if everyone who wants to farm in the future understands, knows and practises sustainable and regenerative agriculture.”

She said land management will change in Scotland as farmers and crofters will be tasked with tackling the twin biodiversity and climate crises.

“This will require us all to work together to deliver on our climate change targets and low carbon, net zero ambitions,” added Ms Gougeon.

“We will support and work with farmers and crofters to produce more of our own food needs sustainably and to farm and croft with nature to ensure that they can capitalise on the benefits and that there is a Just Transition.”

More details about the event, including how to register, are online at pandjbreakfast.co.uk

P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast – spotlight on the Scottish farmland market

