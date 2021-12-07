Scottish breeders enjoy success at inaugural Nxt Gen Simmental sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish breeders enjoyed success at the inaugural Nxt Gen show and sale of pedigree Simmental females and weaned calves.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle, topped at 16,000gn for the weaned calf champion from the pre-sale show.

The champion, as selected by Fife breeder Colin Inglis who runs the Greencap herd at Craegorry near Aberdour, was January-born bull calf Omorga Murphy from the Moore family’s Omorga herd based in Beragh, Northern Ireland.

By Omorga Isaac, and out of Omorga Juliet, he sold to Messrs Houldey, Waterbeck, Lockerbie, Dumfries.

The next best price of 9,000gn was paid twice for heifers.

First at this price – selling to Messrs McCulloch, Bathgate, West Lothian – was the reserve female champion from Annan breeders Jim and Patricia Goldie.

This was August 2020-born Newbiemains Lady Wag, by Skerrington Iceman and out of Newbiemains Hash Tag.

The other at 9,000gn was September 2020-born Islavale Viva 8 from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd based near Keith. By Curaheen Giant, and out of Islavale Viva 2, she sold to Backmuir Livestock Ltd in Keith.

The Stronachs enjoyed further success with two other Islavale heifers selling for 8,000gn, and another selling for 7,000gn.

The first 8,000gn Islavale heifer, also selling to Backmuir Livestock Ltd, was the female champion. This was April 2020-born Islavale Lullaby, by Shacon Hannibal and out of Islavale Inspire.

Backmuir Livestock also forked out 7,000gn for October 2020-born Islavale Lyra, by Islavale Echo and out of Islavale Jinx.

The other Islavale heifer at 8,000gn – selling to Messrs Brown, Penicuik, Lothian – was 13-month-old Islavale Liquorice, by Ranfurly Confederate.

Meanwhile, the Green family which runs the Corskie herd at Garmouth, near Fochabers, sold to a top of 6,000gn for January 2020-born Corskie Limit.

By the 10,000gn Kilbride Farm Haka, and out of Corskie Imitation, she sold to Messrs McCulloch, Bathgate, West Lothian.

The Durno family, which runs the Auchorachan herd near Glenlivet, sold to a top of 5,000gn for Auchorachan Liqueur Madie.

A September 2020-born daughter of Auchorachan Hercules, she sold to Messrs Morgan, by Evie, Orkney.

Caithness breeder Jonathan Gunn, who runs the Mavsey herd, sold to a top of 4,200gn for Mavsey Landlady. A 13-month-old daughter of Omorga Five Star, she sold to Messrs McCulloch, Bathgate.

Averages: heifers with calves at foot, five, £4,865; heifers served or maiden, 30, £4,396; weaned bull calves, five, £6,174; weaned heifer calves, 10, £3,444.