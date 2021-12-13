Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmers’ union appeals for urgency in green strategy

By Nancy Nicolson
December 13, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 6:11 pm
GREEN OBJECTIVES: Wild flower strips in fields can help nature and improve farmers’ impact on biodiversity.

Scottish farmers will need to engage with new environmental tools as soon as they can next year – or risk facing the “car crash” policies now playing out south of the border.

That was the warning from NFU Scotland (NFUS) president  Martin Kennedy at an end-of-year press briefing which also delivered a demand to the Scottish Government to accelerate the delivery of measures under the  £51 million National Test Programme (NTP) no later than Spring 2022.

The NTP is designed to  help farmers understand how their work impacts on climate and nature by funding a range of baseline measures such as carbon audits, soil testing and nutrient management plans.

However the detail of new schemes is still being thrashed out by the government’s Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB).

Mr Kennedy said: “The challenge to have an operational and effective NTP ready for roll out in Spring 2022 is daunting but is equally non-negotiable.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

“If Scottish agriculture is to deliver all that is now expected of it, then the Scottish Government must enable it to do so – and that must begin in the next few short months.”

However Mr Kennedy acknowledged it will be incumbent on the industry to buy in to the programme in order to avoid regulation in future.

“Given whats happening across Europe with the Farm to Fork strategy and  what’s happening south of the border  with the Environmental Land Management Schemes (ELMS) I think its in everyone’s interests to get involved,” he said.

“We see ELMS  as a car crash given the analysis done till now, and it’s looking seriously worrying that there could be a reduction in critical mass. We can’t afford for that to happen in Scotland.”

Scottish farming will be required to deliver on food production, climate ambition and biodiversity enhancement simultaneously in future.

The union’s policy director,  Jonnie Hall, made it clear that the NTP would be open to all farmers and crofters to enable then to make decisions on how they can deliver the outcomes of quality food production, climate ambitions and biodiversity enhancement.

“Carbon audits, soil testing and nutrient management plans won’t deliver  outcomes but they will tell you what you can do to deliver efficiencies , biodiversity and improve the bottom line of the business. So they’re key and need to pick up pace now,” he said.

He also pointed out that from 2025 the Scottish Government has made it clear that 50% of agricultural support will be conditional.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]