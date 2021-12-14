Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Major study will assess impact of natural capital on Scottish land market

By Gemma Mackie
December 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
The final report from the study is due in spring 2022.

The impact of natural capital and carbon values on Scotland’s land market is the subject of a major new study.

The research, commissioned by the Scottish Land Commission, will be carried out by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in partnership with land agents Savills and Strutt and Parker, and with support from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Land agents across Scotland will be asked to share data on recent land transactions in rural Scotland, including off-market sales, as well as information on market trends and drivers.

The Scottish Land Commission said the study aims to create an “over-arching summary” of current land market activity, with a focus on understanding the role natural capital is having on the market.

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission.

“Global efforts to tackle climate change are driving demand for carbon and natural capital investment and there is growing concern about the impacts of this in the land market,” said Scottish Land Commission chief executive, Hamish Trench.

“Improved market transparency will help inform evidence-based policy and help address the risks and opportunities.”

RICS public affairs lead for Scotland, Euan Ryan, said a clear understanding of the role of natural capital in the land market would be crucial in creating an effective land-based policy.

He said: “For this reason, we strongly encourage land agents and other relevant parties to participate in this important research, and look forward to supporting the project as it progresses.”

SRUC researcher Rob McMorran, who is leading the study, said: “This research represents an important opportunity to develop a comprehensive assessment of rural land market activity in Scotland, as well as providing useful evidence to inform our understanding of how natural capital investment may be affecting rural land markets and land values.

“The research will also provide a useful foundation for informing future research on rural land values and land markets.”

The final report from the study will be published in spring 2022.

Caution urged when trading carbon credits

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]