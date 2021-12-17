Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Opportunity North East seeks Aberdeenshire farms for agri-tech project

By Gemma Mackie
December 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 11:56 am
Two demonstration farms in Aberdeenshire are sought for the project.
Two demonstration farms in Aberdeenshire are sought for the project.

The hunt is on to find demonstrator farms in the north-east for a new three-year agri-technology project being run by Opportunity North East (ONE).

The private economic development agency said the project aims to drive the adoption and development of digital technology solutions for the farming sector and the wider food and drink supply chain.

Supported by the North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund, ONE will work with SAC Consulting and SAOS to deliver its agri-tech programme for future farming technology.

ONE said demonstrator farms will be used to showcase how the practical application of digital solutions in both arable and livestock farming enterprises can improve profits, help meet net-zero carbon emissions targets, and “take the drudgery out of statutory recording requirements”.

Peter Cook from Opportunity North East.

ONE’s director of food, drink and agriculture, Peter Cook, said new technology was enabling farmers to monitor and measures crops and livestock very precisely, down to square metres and individual animals.

“The demonstrator farms will try out new kit and put in place the systems to react to the data,” said Mr Cook.

“Examples include autonomous machinery, identifying crop stress early, making decisions on mapping data, spotting early signs of pneumonia, auto-shedding animals at target weights, linking performance to breeding, cutting heavy fuel use and much more.”

He added: “Being a demonstrator farm will give the business insights to all the digital options and showcase the positive impact agri-tech can have on performance.

“Ideally, we will end up with participating farms that reflect the region’s strengths in both crops and livestock.”

Any farmers in Aberdeenshire wishing to put themselves forward to become a demonstrator farm in the project are asked to contact Jim Booth at SAOS for more details via email at jim.booth@saos.coop.

An online event will also be held on January 12, 2022, for anyone interested in taking part in the project.

£14m funding pot plans for Aberdeen city and shire revealed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]