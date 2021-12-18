Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tories accuse Scottish Government of failing young female farmers

By Gemma Mackie
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
The Tories have accused the Scottish Government of failing female farmers.

The Scottish Conservatives rural spokesperson, Rachel Hamilton MSP, made the comments after it emerged only 62 young women received support from the Young Farmers Start-Up Grant Scheme between 2016 and 2019.

A written question from Ms Hamilton to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon on the number of female recipients under the scheme revealed 25 received support in 2016, 10 got funding in 2017, 26 were successful in 26, and only one woman received funding from the scheme in 2019.

“These figures highlight the lack of progress this SNP Government has made in encouraging new blood into our agricultural sector,” said Ms Hamilton.

“I know from speaking to young female farmers at Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) events, that there is a real enthusiasm to start out in farming; but this is clearly not matched by Government schemes.”

She said every young woman in rural Scotland should have the opportunity to farm, or pursue a career in a rural sector, should they wish to do so.

Ms Hamilton added: “The SNP are letting down rural Scotland by failing to provide more women living in these areas with greater opportunities.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the government had invested more in agricultural new entrants than other parts of the UK, with Young Farmer Start Up Grants totalling £12 million and New Entrant Start Up Grants totalling more than £600,000.

She said: “While women play a major role in Scottish agriculture they are still significantly under represented; we are committed to do more to attract women into the industry.”

She said the culture around succession on farms was the single biggest barrier to women’s equality in agriculture and the government was committed to engaging with stakeholders to “drive a move towards celebrating and appreciating the benefits of greater diversity and equality”.

