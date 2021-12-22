Moorland groups deliver thousands of hot meals to vulnerable

An error occurred. Please try again.

Moorland groups are delivering thousands of hot meals to those in need this Christmas.

Estates from across the north and north-east are clubbing together to deliver meals using game such as pheasant and partridge to homeless and vulnerable people.

More than 1,000 meals will be dished out by Christmas, with a target of 3,000 by the end of February.

Respite for Storm Arwen victims

The Game for Giving initiative will also provide food for 200 residents of Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside who lost freezer food during the lengthy power cuts after Storm Arwen.

Recipients include Ballater Hardship Group, Silver Circle, Badenoch and Strathspey community transport, Aviemore Food Share, Caberfeidh Horizons in Kingussie, and Cafe 1668 in Inverness, as well as those in need in Tomatin, Kingussie, Grantown, Inverness and Banchory.

Head keeper at Finzean Estate in Aberdeenshire, Hedge Shand, is one of hundreds of gamekeepers playing their part.

Mr Shand said: “We are delighted to be part of this initiative which helps to turn our surplus game into healthy delicious dinners.

“It was wonderful to visit some of our more senior community members. They were both grateful and enthusiastic to see a friendly face, as well as receive a tasty game dinner.”

‘Just knowing people care is a huge relief’

Geva Blackett, councillor for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, said: “Working with the Game For Giving initiative has meant Christmas has been saved for 200 people in my ward. People who lost all their freezer food in the power cuts following Storm Arwen and for whom Christmas was meant to be the light at the end of a very tough year.

“For many, just knowing people care is a huge relief. The local gamekeepers have shown that they are very much part of the caring community. I thank them for their help from the bottom of my heart.”

Beth Hay from the Aviemore Food Share project called the meals a “wonderful surprise”.

She added: “People really appreciated getting something special they could use for a Christmas meal. It made our volunteers feel really good being able to help these folks.”

Lianne MacLennan is national co-ordinator for Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups. She said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such sustainable and healthy produce right on our door step.

“The added bonus is having talented and skilled butchers and chefs within our communities to assist us in delivering the game from estate to plate, in such an easy and tasty way.

“Helping those within the community is incredibly rewarding, so to see this initiative being rolled out is pretty special.”

‘In times of crisis we come together’

Gamekeepers in Aberdeenshire were out in force in the immediate aftermath of Storm Arwen.

They removed hundreds of trees that were blocking roads and preventing access by emergency vehicles.

Working alongside the power companies, they provided high-power lighting to allow work to continue into the night, and provided essential food supplies and water to those trapped in their homes over a number of days.

They also supplied diesel to those whose generators were running low, and were a vital messaging service at a time when the mobile phone networks were down, visiting remote households and checking on residents’ welfare.

Ms MacLennan added: “In times of crisis rural communities really come together and support each other.

“The past 18 months have been very difficult and Storm Arwen was devastating. But there is a fantastic community spirit and we will pull through together.”

