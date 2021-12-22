Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Stewarts of Tayside delivers profits despite pandemic

By Nancy Nicolson
December 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
PRECAUTIONS: Stewarts has taken "strong and robust" measures to protect its workforce.

Turnover was up but profits halved at Stewarts of Tayside last year, partly because of the costs incurred in making the Glencarse workplace Covid-secure for hundreds of employees.

In its annual report the leading soft fruit and swede producer says it succeeded “under extreme pressure” in delivering to all its customers on time and in full in the year ending May 31, 2021.

It added that it would not be immune to potential shut downs if the infection was introduced to the site, so it has taken “strong and robust” measures to try to prevent that happening.

Trading conditions during the year were heavily influenced by the pandemic as well as challenging growing and harvesting conditions for swedes.

That resulted in turnover rising 9.9% to £29.22 million (£26.58 in 2020) while pre-tax profit fell to £1.025 million (2020: £2.167 million).

New machinery installed by Stewarts of Tayside extracts soil and stones to enhance the swede washing process.

Company chairman Will Stewart reported that while labour is becoming increasingly expensive,  prices for produce remain flat,  which has led the company to  invest in technology and find efficiencies.

Mr Stewart said: “Exiting the European Union has greatly added to this challenge.”

The average  number of people employed by Stewarts during 2021 was 458 (2020: 433),  and seasonal labour has traditionally been sourced from the EU.

Mr Stewart called on the UK Government to introduce a “robust and functioning” Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme.

”This would need to allow for a higher number of permits on a year-round basis than the current temporary scheme provides for,” he said.

”Without this it is clear that there will be significant disruption in the food supply chains in 2022 and beyond.”

Mr Stewart said the company had adopted measures to mitigate these risks, but emphasised that the general level of uncertainty is unhelpful for the sector as it works to keep food shelves stocked across Great Britain.

 

