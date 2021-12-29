Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmers warned about fuel thefts as prices rise

By Nancy Nicolson
December 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
ALERT: Farmers are being reminded to ensure their diesel and oil supplies are secure.

A wave of farm fuel theft is hitting the countryside this festive season as prices of diesel and heating oil reach record levels.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual has issued a warning to farmers and homeowners that thieves are scouring the countryside looking for fuel tanks, parked vehicles and heating tanks to raid.

The insurer’s rural affairs specialist, Rebecca Davidson, pointed out that the financial consequences of being targeted can stretch beyond the value of the fuel.

Farmers are advised to  record the details of when the tank was filled and the storage capacity.

She said: “It’s a crime which often leaves a trail of destruction as thieves will smash valves and even drill into tanks leading to pollution as any remaining fuel seeps into the ground.

“Our claims data shows that the average cost of a diesel theft claim was £2,120 last year.

“Long winter nights and the festive season with many people’s work and domestic routines disrupted provides opportunities for thieves to operate unseen – so we’re advising anyone with stored fuel to check security measures and keep a look out for suspicious activity.”

Protection measures farmers are advised to take include recording the number, location, tank storage capacity and the date when tanks are filled and, if possible, locating the tank where it can be viewed from the house.

Domestic oil tanks are being targeted by thieves.

Ideally tanks should be in a compound with secured access and remote electronic fuel level guages can be fitted which will set off an alarm if the fuel level in the tank suddenly falls below a defined level.

Meanwhile, the insurer has donated 200 DNA property marking kits for farm machinery and tools in areas which are most heavily targeted by criminals as part of the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC) initiative.

The kits, which will be handed out by police, contain forensic liquid with a DNA code which enables officers to identify property suspected of being stolen in seconds.

The system also works as a deterrent, with stickers warning would-be thieves that machinery, farm equipment and other valuables are invisibly marked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]