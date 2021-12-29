Farmers warned about fuel thefts as prices rise

An error occurred. Please try again.

A wave of farm fuel theft is hitting the countryside this festive season as prices of diesel and heating oil reach record levels.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual has issued a warning to farmers and homeowners that thieves are scouring the countryside looking for fuel tanks, parked vehicles and heating tanks to raid.

The insurer’s rural affairs specialist, Rebecca Davidson, pointed out that the financial consequences of being targeted can stretch beyond the value of the fuel.

She said: “It’s a crime which often leaves a trail of destruction as thieves will smash valves and even drill into tanks leading to pollution as any remaining fuel seeps into the ground.

“Our claims data shows that the average cost of a diesel theft claim was £2,120 last year.

“Long winter nights and the festive season with many people’s work and domestic routines disrupted provides opportunities for thieves to operate unseen – so we’re advising anyone with stored fuel to check security measures and keep a look out for suspicious activity.”

Protection measures farmers are advised to take include recording the number, location, tank storage capacity and the date when tanks are filled and, if possible, locating the tank where it can be viewed from the house.

Ideally tanks should be in a compound with secured access and remote electronic fuel level guages can be fitted which will set off an alarm if the fuel level in the tank suddenly falls below a defined level.

Meanwhile, the insurer has donated 200 DNA property marking kits for farm machinery and tools in areas which are most heavily targeted by criminals as part of the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC) initiative.

The kits, which will be handed out by police, contain forensic liquid with a DNA code which enables officers to identify property suspected of being stolen in seconds.

The system also works as a deterrent, with stickers warning would-be thieves that machinery, farm equipment and other valuables are invisibly marked.