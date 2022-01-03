Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish women in agriculture training scheme given £75k boost

By Gemma Mackie
January 3, 2022, 11:45 am
The funding is open to women and girls over 13 years old.

A scheme offering funding towards training for women and girls living and working in Scottish agriculture has been extended thanks to a £75,000 funding boost from the Scottish Government.

The Practical Training Fund, launched by the Scottish Government last year and delivered by rural skills body Lantra Scotland, offers funding towards the cost of training for women and girls over the age of 13.

The Scottish Government said the fund has already supported more than 400 women with the cost of various training courses such as getting a tractor and trailer driving certificate or help to train sheepdogs.

It said the fund has been extended with an additional £75,000 of support from Scottish Government, of which £20,000 is ring-fenced for applicants living on islands.

Grants of up to £500, or more on a case by case basis, are being offered and the first batch of successful applicants in the newly extended scheme will be notified by the end of January.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said the government had committed £300,000 to supporting women in agriculture in 2021 including the roll-out of the personal development training programme Be Your Best Self, a project to test innovative solutions for childcare in rural areas and the development of the Skillseeder skills sharing app.

“We want to see more women joining those who are already developing a career in Scottish agriculture – which is why it’s important that women are given these opportunities in what has been a very male-dominated industry,” added Ms Gougeon.

“We’ve heard from women and girls who have undertaken courses through the Practical Training Fund and said that they have more confidence and are more knowledgeable, which is great to hear.

“I would encourage more women to visit the Lantra Scotland website and apply.”

More details about the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund are online at  scotland.lantra.co.uk/women-agriculture-practical-training-fund

