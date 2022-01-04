Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmers and crofters encouraged to make child safety a priority

By Gemma Mackie
January 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Educational materials will help families talk about farm and croft safety.

Farmers and crofters are being encouraged to make child safety a priority this year.

SAC Consulting has produced a range of health and safety resources to make parents and children aware of the dangers on farms and crofts.

The material, which has been produced on behalf of the Scottish Government’s Farm Advisory Service, includes three seasonal films on lambing, autumn livestock sales and winter, some colouring sheets and a list of frequently asked questions about farm safety for parents.

There are also a range of interactive videos to help children spot hazards around a farmyard and in a shed, to identify animal emotions,, and to understand the dangers relating to livestock and the rules to follow when encountering them.

“It is a real challenge to balance the need to keep children safe while allowing them to take part in activities on the croft or farm – activities which often encourage future generations of farmers and crofters,” said agricultural consultant with SAC Consulting, Janette Sutherland.

She encouraged farmers to make use of the resources and said: “Research has shown that getting children involved in identifying risks and thinking about safety is effective.”

The resources are available online at www.fas.scot/child-farm-safety

The SAC Consulting resources come in the wake of repeated pleas from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for farmers, crofters and those working in the agricultural industry to make safety a priority.

The safety agency issued an urgent plea to the farming industry in August last year after four fatal incidents occurred on British farms in a fortnight.

These included a man dying on an Angus farm due to an apparent fall from height, a three-year-old boy dying after a collision with a vehicle at a farm in south Wales, a crushing incident involving a ramp falling from a truck at a farm in Hampshire, and a man being found with fatal injuries surrounded by cattle at a field in Marshfield, South Gloucestershire.

