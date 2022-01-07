Kemnay farmer crowned king of the neeps in RNAS turnip contest

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Kemnay farmer has been crowned king of the neeps in this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) turnip and fodder beet growing contest.

The annual contest, which attracted 29 turnip entries and 10 fodder beet entries, was judged by Ian Moir and Graeme Christie from competition sponsors Murray Duguid Seed Merchants in Oldmeldrum.

The top award in the turnip section went to a crop of Lomond from Jim Riddell who farms at Nether Coullie, Kemnay.

Mr Riddell, who has won the award twice in the past, is using the six-acre crop to feed his out-wintered Aberdeen-Angus cross suckler cows.

“This is my first time winning with Lomond; it seems to work well,” said Mr Riddell.

As well as taking the champion prize, the crop landed the award for the best yield at 61.03 tonnes per acre and the award for best management.

The reserve champion turnip prize went to a crop of Gowrie from C Neish & Sons, Bowbutts, Strachan. It stood top in the the Less Favoured Area section and had a yield of 51.66 tonnes.

Other prizes included the award for the best crop from an entrant under the age of 30 to Harry Ross from Torchastle Farm, Dallas.

Meanwhile, the champion prize in the fodder beet section went to a crop of Brigadier from Stewart Davidson who farms at West Cortiecram, Mintlaw.

The crop also landed the prize for best management and best yield at 78.53 tonnes per acre.

Mr Davidson, who has won the contest before, said the crop is being used to feed some of the 2,000 store lambs the farm finishes every year.

He said: “This is the first year growing Brigadier. It’s supposed to be better for grazing in the field because a lot more of the bulb is above the ground.

“It’s been a worthwhile crop to grow.”

The reserve fodder beet champion prize went to an entry of Bangor from the Blackhall family at Milton of Durris, Banchory, which yielded 73.98 tonnes per acre.

The prize for the best entry from a grower under the age of 30 went to Robert Anderson, Corskellie, Rothiemay.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society also presents a series of other awards throughout the year including its annual awards for shining stars in the sector.