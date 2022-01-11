Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Wright: EU food exports to the UK undeterred by Brexit

By Richard Wright
January 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Brexit has not affected European food and drink exports to the UK.

Imports of food to the UK from the EU have not been affected by Brexit.

This is largely because for administrative reason the UK Government opted not to fully implement rules in the year after Brexit was completed in January 2021.

However tighter regulations are now in place, meaning those exporting from the EU into the UK now have to comply with customs rules.

This will be test whether what has been a one-way street of UK exporters facing challenges while EU trade has been unaffected will continue.

The regulations will be further tightened in July when full certification will be demanded and physical checks imposed. Checks on dairy products will be delayed until September.

However because of political sensitivities and the Northern Ireland protocol, which keeps it in the EU Single market, imports from the Republic of Ireland are excluded.

They will remain subject to the same rules that applied in 2021.

Staff shortages and Covid have been blamed for the UK’s year-long inability to implement the Brexit rules it pressed for when it opted in negotiations with the EU to prioritise sovereignty over market access.

Booming trade

EU agriculture and food trade has continued to boom, as confirmed by the latest figures published by the European Commission.  These cover January to September and at £200 billion trade was up by more than 6%.

The pattern of increasing exports and static or falling imports opening up a bigger positive balance of trade gap continued.

Exports rose by 8%, while imports rose by only 3.5%.  This left a balance of trade gap of £42 billion, which was up by 17% year-on-year.

The biggest increase in exports was to the United States, driven by wines and spirits.

For the first time exports to the UK topped the level for the corresponding period in 2020, before Brexit rules came into force.

By contrast imports from the UK to Europe continued to fall and were down by 27%.  Big falls in exports to the rest of the world included infant formula and wheat.

EU figures suggest only 12% of people meet the target of eating five pieces of fruit and vegetables a day.

It might be Veganuary when retailers seek profit from the small growth in demand for vegan foods, but figures from the European Commission suggests there is a mountain to climb to increase consumption of fruit and vegetables.

Most people across the EU are far off achieving the target of five portions of fruit or vegetables in their daily diet.

While, like many EU figures, these are far from current, having been compiled based on results from 2019, they show that one in three eat no fruit or vegetables while just 12% meet the five-a-day goal.

Just over half ate between one and four portions a day.  Highest consumption was in the Netherlands, Denmark and France and women were better than men in the five-a-day fruit and vegetable challenge.

Richard Wright: UK-Australia trade deal is a cause for concern

  • Richard Wright is an agricultural industry commentator.

