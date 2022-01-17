Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AHDB launches pork marketing campaign to help pig sector

By Gemma Mackie
January 17, 2022, 11:45 am
The campaign encourages shoppers to buy pork medallions for midweek meals.

A marketing campaign encouraging shoppers to buy pork medallions for midweek meals launched today.

The campaign, which runs until February 27, is part of UK levy body the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board‘s (AHDB) Mix Up Midweek marketing initiative.

It aims to encourage shoppers to consider buying pork medallions and to highlight the fact certain pork cuts are lean and low in fat.

The campaign will feature three weeks of TV advertising on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky,  advertising in newspaper and on-demand video services, and promotional material at the point of sale in retail outlets and outside Tesco and Asda stores.

“This campaign comes at a critical time for the pig sector, and we are acutely aware of the immense supply chain challenges that some of our levy payers continue to face,” said AHDB sector director for pork, Angela Christison.

“Whilst we cannot directly address these challenges, the aim of our consumer marketing activities is to build advocacy long-term with consumers and support the industry by encouraging a positive long-term attitude towards pork.

“Demonstrating pork’s versatility, taste, nutritional attributes, and value ensures it appeals to modern consumers and drives sales.”

She said this was the fifth year of running the campaign, which has delivered more than £37 million of incremental retail sales for the pork sector since 2017, and it comes at an important time for the pig sector.

AHDB hopes the campaign will help the pig sector.

“By the end of 2021 pork was in 6.5% volume growth versus pre-pandemic 2019 levels so we’re setting our sights on helping even more people make the switch to pork with our TV adverts,” added Ms Christison.

“Levels of British product lines on supermarket shelves are currently high and by promoting cuts like pork medallions as a healthy meal option we hope to encourage even more people to add it to their weekly shop.”

The launch of the pork marketing campaign comes in the wake of AHDB relaunching its successful We Eat Balanced meat and dairy TV advertising campaign in January.

The campaign first ran in January last year to coincide with Veganuary – an initiative which encourages people to adopt a vegan diet for the month of January.

It aims to highlight the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet, with a focus on highlighting both food groups as a natural source of vitamin B12.

The TV advert, which is broadcast on Channel 4, ITV and Sky as well as on-demand services, features an inquisitive little girl named Nancy and her grandad.

