AHDB launches pork marketing campaign to help pig sector

A marketing campaign encouraging shoppers to buy pork medallions for midweek meals launched today.

The campaign, which runs until February 27, is part of UK levy body the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board‘s (AHDB) Mix Up Midweek marketing initiative.

It aims to encourage shoppers to consider buying pork medallions and to highlight the fact certain pork cuts are lean and low in fat.

The campaign will feature three weeks of TV advertising on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, advertising in newspaper and on-demand video services, and promotional material at the point of sale in retail outlets and outside Tesco and Asda stores.

“This campaign comes at a critical time for the pig sector, and we are acutely aware of the immense supply chain challenges that some of our levy payers continue to face,” said AHDB sector director for pork, Angela Christison.

“Whilst we cannot directly address these challenges, the aim of our consumer marketing activities is to build advocacy long-term with consumers and support the industry by encouraging a positive long-term attitude towards pork.

“Demonstrating pork’s versatility, taste, nutritional attributes, and value ensures it appeals to modern consumers and drives sales.”

She said this was the fifth year of running the campaign, which has delivered more than £37 million of incremental retail sales for the pork sector since 2017, and it comes at an important time for the pig sector.

“By the end of 2021 pork was in 6.5% volume growth versus pre-pandemic 2019 levels so we’re setting our sights on helping even more people make the switch to pork with our TV adverts,” added Ms Christison.

“Levels of British product lines on supermarket shelves are currently high and by promoting cuts like pork medallions as a healthy meal option we hope to encourage even more people to add it to their weekly shop.”

The launch of the pork marketing campaign comes in the wake of AHDB relaunching its successful We Eat Balanced meat and dairy TV advertising campaign in January.

The campaign first ran in January last year to coincide with Veganuary – an initiative which encourages people to adopt a vegan diet for the month of January.

It aims to highlight the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet, with a focus on highlighting both food groups as a natural source of vitamin B12.

The TV advert, which is broadcast on Channel 4, ITV and Sky as well as on-demand services, features an inquisitive little girl named Nancy and her grandad.