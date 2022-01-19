Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s top beef and sheep farm finalists revealed

By Nancy Nicolson
January 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Douglas Christie, of  Durie Farms,  Fife is one of the finalists in the beef farm of the year competition.

Farmers in Fife, Aberdeenshire and Stranraer have been revealed as the finalists in the AgriScot Beef Farm of the Year competition.

They are Douglas Christie, of  Durie Farms,  Fife,   James, Irene and Gillian Fowlie from Adziel in Aberdeenshire,  and  Daniel and Lamont Hair of  Drumbreddan Farm  in Galloway.

Mr Christie runs a predominantly grass-fed system for his 104 cows on 198ha near Leven, which has been certified organic since 2006.

The Fowlies at Strichen finish 500 cattle which are mostly Aberdeen Angus. They also run pedigree Suffolk ewes and followers.

Gillian, Jim and Irene Fowlie from Adziel Farm near Strichen, Aberdeenshire.

And Lamont and Daniel Hair have a herd of 360 cows including Angus , Limousin, Hereford and  Belgian Blues on 1320 acres.

Meanwhile, the finalists in the top sheep farm competition are Peter Hedley, Swinside,  Townfoot Jedburgh,  farm manager, Peter Eccles and flock manager Owen Gray of Saughland Farm at Pathhead,  and Robert and Becca Rennie,  Attonburn Farm, Yetholm.

At Saughland farm Peter Eccles and Owen Gray run a 325ha mixed upland livestock and arable unit with 1550 breeding ewes and gimmers and  a further 450 homebred ewe lambs.

Owen Gray (Flock Manager ), Richard Callander (Saughland Farm Owner) and Pete Eccles (Farm Manager) .

The flock breed is a “maternal composite” which has been derived from crossing Aberfield, Romney and Cheviot genetics.  A new Saughland flock of pedigree Suffolks was established in 2020.

All ewes are lambed inside as part of the high input/high output and breeding recording systems.

At Townfoot, Peter Hedley keeps 1000 North Country Cheviot park ewes on 423 acres which are owned, and an additional 250 acres on a grazing agreement. All sheep are run in a closed flock other than buying in Cheviot  and a Blue Faced Leicester stock tups.

Becca and Robert Rennie at Attonburn Farm.

Becca and Robert Rennie run 2100 Cheviot ewes, 350 Romney ewes, 70 Texel ewes and 100 head of cattle on 2500 acres which rise to a height of 1847ft. All the ewes are lambed inside as part of their high input/high output and breeding recording systems.

AgriScot chairman, Robert Neill, said: “It is important that AgriScot showcases and rewards quality beef and sheep production in Scotland, and celebrates the people behind it, and we are delighted to recognise these finalists.”

Teams of judges, who include past winners of the titles , have visited the finalists’ farms to learn more about each business. They looked for uptake of new ideas to improve efficiency and profitability as well as high levels of technical and financial performance.

As well as receiving the  title, the recipients will receive a £500 cheque and a £250 voucher to celebrate their success at a Scotch Beef Club restaurant which has around 150 members who committed to serving top quality Scotch  beef.

AgriScot has been cancelled, but an awards ceremony will be streamed live on the event  website on February 9.

 

