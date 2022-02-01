Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Applications open for extended Scottish pig farmer hardship fund

By Gemma Mackie
February 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 1, 2022, 1:39 pm
The fund is open for applications until February 20.
The fund is open for applications until February 20.

Scottish pig farmers are being invited to apply for support through a government hardship fund worth more than £680,000.

The Scottish Government’s Extended Pig Producers’ Hardship Support Scheme is designed to help pig farmers affected by the temporary closure of the country’s main pig abattoir at Brechin last year and the subsequent loss of the plant’s export licence for China.

It will pay eligible pig producers £7.50 per pig supplied to the Quality Pig Processors plant at Brechin between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

“I am very pleased to provide much-needed support to our pig industry during challenging times, once again,” said Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.

“By extending the Pig Producers’ Hardship Support Scheme, we are making over £680,000 available to affected pig farmers that have incurred financial losses through no fault of their own.

“I encourage all eligible pig producers to submit their applications, to benefit from this additional funding.”

Warnings industry on brink of collapse

The scheme follows an initial hardship fund in 2021, which was worth £715,000 and delivered support to farmers who supplied pigs to the Brechin plant between February 8 and March 31, 2021.

Details about the newly extended scheme, which closes for applications on February 20, are available from the Scottish Government website or by emailing pigproducers.support@gov.scot

Earlier this week the National Pig Association and the NFU south of the border warned the British pig industry was on the brink of collapse.

In a joint letter to Defra Secretary of State, George Eustice, both organisations called on the UK Government to convene an emergency summit with stakeholders from across the supply chain to address the industry crisis.

They say the ongoing labour crisis in meat processing plants has resulted in more than 170,000 pigs waiting for slaughter on British farms, with estimates 35,000 healthy pigs
have been culled and destroyed as a result of the backlog.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]