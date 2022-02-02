Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Majority of consumers believe UK farmers care about the planet

By Gemma Mackie
February 2, 2022, 11:51 am
The majority of consumers believe farmers care about the planet.

The consumer research from UK farm levy body, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), reveals 65% of consumers think UK farmers care about the planet, more so than all others in the supply chain.

The research also found that just under half of consumers – 46% – believe UK farming practices have a positive impact on the environment, however 18% believed farming had a somewhat or very negative impact on the environment.

AHDB’s consumer insight analyst, Rachel Rose, said these findings highlighted the need for industry to communicate the environmental initiatives that are being implemented on farms across the country to both ease consumer concerns and maintain, or even grow, the positive perception of farming.

The research also found that although climate change remains a concern for consumers, they are more concerned about the impact of factories and industry – concerns about food and farming place fifth on the list, behind air travel, waste disposal and energy production.

Just under half of consumers believe retailers should only sell sustainable products.

Ms Rose said further research carried out by IGD reveals 49% of consumers believe it is the responsibility of retailers to only sell sustainable products, and 60% believe retailers should not sell out of season products if they emit more greenhouse gases.

The IGD research also found consumers are concerned about global supply chain with 54% saying they were concerned about the environmental impact of meat and dairy being imported from abroad.

“Although consumers are presented with more information than ever before about the environmental impact and sustainability of different foods, purchase decisions are still motivated by taste, quality and price – of which the pandemic has only amplified,” said Ms Rose.

“However, those who are concerned about the environmental impact of foods, want to hear more from farmers about what they do and how they are working to become even more sustainable.”

She said AHDB’s current We Eat Balanced campaign was focused on farmer stories and she hoped the latest research would encourage farmers to share more of their stories with consumers.

The We Eat Balanced campaign aims to highlight the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet, with a focus on highlighting both food groups as a natural source of vitamin B12.

