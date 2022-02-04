Less than a quarter of UK workers would consider a job in agriculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Less than a quarter of UK workers would consider a job in agriculture

By Gemma Mackie
February 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Less than a quarter of UK adults would consider working in agriculture, according to new research.

The research, carried out by skills development organisation City & Guilds, found only 22% of working age people in the UK would consider working in agriculture, food production and animal care jobs.

The survey of 10,000 workers also found only 25% would work in social care, 26% in healthcare, and 17% in construction.

A report outlining the survey findings warns many employers who are already reporting “dire skills shortages” are set to struggle even further in the years ahead.

“While the pandemic may have shone a light on the many jobs that are critical to the running of our country, our research demonstrates the undeniable fact that low salaries, unattractive or inflexible working conditions and a general lack of respect for these critical jobs is having a catastrophic impact on the ability of employers to fill these roles,” said City & Guilds chief executive officer, Kirstie Donnelly.

“In the face of a growing labour crisis that is impacting these vital industries and wider society, we need to collectively take a long, hard look at how we can make these jobs more attractive.”

The research found only 45% of workers would feel proud to work in agriculture, food production and animal care, however 61% said they would be happy for their child or grandchild to work in this sector.

A lack of skilled workers has been blamed for the current crisis in the pig sector.

Earlier this week the National Pig Association and NFU south of the border warned the sector was on the brink of collapse as a lack of labour in meat plants has left more than 170,000 slaughter-ready pigs backed-up on British farms.

They called on Defra Secretary of State George Eustice to convene an emergency summit with everyone in the pig supply chain to address the issue, and said an estimated 35,000 healthy pigs have been culled and destroyed as a result of the backlog.

