Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Rockstar leads Limousins at 14,000gn

By Gemma Mackie
February 7, 2022, 6:58 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 7:12 pm
SALE TOPPER: Burnbank Rockstar sold for 14,000gn.
SALE TOPPER: Burnbank Rockstar sold for 14,000gn.

A senior bull named Burnbank Rockstar led the Limousins when he sold to a top of 14,000gn at the Stirling Bull Sales.

Put forward by the Graham family – who run the Burnbank herd at Mains of Burnbank Farm near Blairdrummond, Stirling – Rockstar is an April 2020-born AI son of Redpaths Nobleman, out of Burnbank Izzy.  He sold to Huntlyhill Farms, Lanark.

Next best at 10,000gn was the overall and senior champion from the pre-sale show, as judged by Yorkshire breeder John Mason.

This was April 2020-born Elrick Roosevelt from Mike Massie and family, who run the Elrick herd at Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, Ellon.

Elrick Roosevelt stood overall champion and sold for 10,000gn.

By Elrick Jethro, and out of Elrick Gagrielle, he sold to R & J Temple, Wyliehole Farm, Tundergrath, Lockerbie, Dumfries.

Thereafter at 9,000gn was Dyke Robroy from the MacGregors at Dyke Farm, Milton of Campsie, Glasgow.

Robroy is a May 2020-born son of Goldies Lordoftherings, out of Dyke Mull. He sold to Matthew Jack, Carriston, Star of Markinch, Fife.

Dumfries breeder Bruce Goldie, who runs the Goldies herd at Townfoot, Mouswald, sold to a top of 8,500gn with Goldies Rolex.

An April 2020-born AI son of Ampertaine Jamboree, out of Goldies Fragrance, he sold to Wester Kinloch Farm, by Blairgowrie, Perth.

Goldies also made 8,000gn selling the junior champion – Goldies Rambler, by Goldies Nimble – to the Stodart family at Mill of Inverarity Farm, near Forfar.

Also at 8,000gn, selling to the Trotters at Hoselaw Farm, Kelso, was Ronick Ralph, by Ampertaine Jamboree, from the Dick family at Mains of Throsk Farm, Stirling.

Harestone Randysandy stood reserve overall champion.

Meanwhile, the reserve overall and intermediate champion from the pre-sale show sold for 7,000gn to R Easson & Son, Barns of Airlie, Kirriemuir.

This was Harestone Randysandy, by Goldies Novelty, from Neil and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone herd based near Insch.

Also at 7,000gn, selling to Drydale Farms, Stromness, Orkney, was Dyke Romeo, by Goldies Lordoftherings, from the MacGregors at Milton of Campsie.

Other leading prices included 6,800gn for Stephick Rodeo, by Wildoge Granville, from Stirling breeder Stephanie Dick, selling to the Scottish Government’s bull stud at Knocknagael, Inverness.

The reserve intermediate champion – Maraiscote Rkid, by Rutland Jetset, from Wishaw breeder Ian Nimmo, sold for 6,500gn to WR Raeside, Linnhead Farm, Uplawmoor, Glasgow, while the reserve senior champion – Fodderletter Reggie, by Homebyres Nistleroy, from the Robertsons at Fodderletter, Tomintoul, sold for 6,200gn to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, Orkney.

Goldies Robocop stood reserve junior champion.

Lastly, the reserve junior champion sold for 5,000gn to Mckenzie Craiglands Limited, Fortrose.  This was Goldies Robocop, by Greensons Howlett, from Bruce Goldie.

In total, United Auctions sold 53 Limousin bulls to average £5,749 – back £162 on the year – and a clearance rate of 90% was achieved.

Blacksoap cleans up Aberdeen-Angus championship

