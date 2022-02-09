Aberdeenshire farmer’s daughter wins national drawing competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12-year-old farmer’s daughter from Aberdeenshire has won a drawing competition with a national animal feed company.

Isla Henderson lives on her family farm – Mains of Wardhouse Farm near Insch – with her parents David and Louise and her sisters Sarah, 9, and Freya, 4.

The fifth generation of the family at the mixed arable and beef farm, Isla enjoys helping out around the farm, especially at calving time.

All three Henderson girls entered the drawing competition, run by animal nutrition company Denis Brinicombe asking children to colour a Tubby mineral lick bucket.

🥁 It’s the post you’ve all been waiting for…🥁A big thank you to all our entrants, there have been some great ideas and… Posted by Brinicombe Agri on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Isla’s mum, Louise, said: “They all designed a Tubby bucket on the theme of Autumn, and Mrs Brinicombe herself judged the competition which had entries from all over the UK, and placed Isla first.”

The winning prize of Tubby mineral buckets and one filled with sweets has gone down a treat with the Henderson family.

“When Isla found out she had won she was absolutely delighted,” said Mrs Henderson.

“She instantly agreed to share the sweeties with her sisters. And Isla’s dad, David, was also delighted as the prize included 10 Tubby mineral buckets worth over £250.”