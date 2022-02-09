Aberdeenshire farmer’s daughter wins national drawing competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Aberdeenshire farmer’s daughter wins national drawing competition

By Gemma Mackie
February 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Isla Henderson with her prizes from the Tubby drawing competition.
A 12-year-old farmer’s daughter from Aberdeenshire has won a drawing competition with a national animal feed company.

Isla Henderson lives on her family farm – Mains of Wardhouse Farm near Insch – with her parents David and Louise and her sisters Sarah, 9, and Freya, 4.

The fifth generation of the family at the mixed arable and beef farm, Isla enjoys helping out around the farm, especially at calving time.

All three Henderson girls entered the drawing competition, run by animal nutrition company Denis Brinicombe asking children to colour a Tubby mineral lick bucket.

🥁 It’s the post you’ve all been waiting for…🥁A big thank you to all our entrants, there have been some great ideas and…

Posted by Brinicombe Agri on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Isla’s mum, Louise, said: “They all designed a Tubby bucket on the theme of Autumn, and Mrs Brinicombe herself judged the competition which had entries from all over the UK, and placed Isla first.”

The winning prize of Tubby mineral buckets and one filled with sweets has gone down a treat with the Henderson family.

“When Isla found out she had won she was absolutely delighted,” said Mrs Henderson.

“She instantly agreed to share the sweeties with her sisters. And Isla’s dad, David, was also delighted as the prize included 10 Tubby mineral buckets worth over £250.”

