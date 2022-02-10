NFU Scotland AGM 2022: North teams jointly win recruitment award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

NFU Scotland AGM 2022: North teams jointly win recruitment award

By Gemma Mackie
February 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 11:54 am
Richard Thompson and Rosslyn Reid from the Keith & Turriff offices at NFU Scotland.
Richard Thompson and Rosslyn Reid from the Keith & Turriff offices at NFU Scotland.

NFU Scotland has jointly awarded a special recruitment prize to its Keith & Turriff and Dingwall & Thurso teams.

The union presents the Membership Flame award at its annual general meeting and conference every year to honour outstanding efforts in recruitment and retention of members.

This year’s award has gone jointly to Richard Thompson and Rosslyn Reid from the Keith & Turriff team, and Graham Laing and Jonathan Hogg from the Dingwall & Thurso team.

Announcing the award winners, NFU Scotland chief executive Scott Walker said: “This year a lot of our group secretaries performed incredibly well, however, there were two agencies who were ahead of the rest.

“Both agencies work tirelessly for their members, recruited 32 new members, and finished the year at 101% of their target.”

Mr Walker added: “There was therefore nothing to split the performance of these agencies and so this year it was decided the Flame Award, for the first time ever, would be shared.

“Richard, Rosslyn, Graham, and Jonathan have all done a marvellous job and are deserved winners. I congratulate them all for their performances.”

NFU Scotland north-east regional manager, Lorna Paterson, said: “The Keith and Turriff offices are doing a fantastic job in engaging with NFU Scotland members in the north-east and receiving this joint award in recognition of their efforts is well deserved.”

The union’s regional manager for the Highlands, Iain Wilson, praised the Dingwall and Thurso team and said: “This win has come on the back of some exceptional recruitment figures within the Ross-shire branch along with solid performances from Sutherland and Caithness branches too.”

Banffshire farmer wins NFU Scotland unsung hero award

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]