NFU Scotland AGM 2022: North teams jointly win recruitment award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland has jointly awarded a special recruitment prize to its Keith & Turriff and Dingwall & Thurso teams.

The union presents the Membership Flame award at its annual general meeting and conference every year to honour outstanding efforts in recruitment and retention of members.

This year’s award has gone jointly to Richard Thompson and Rosslyn Reid from the Keith & Turriff team, and Graham Laing and Jonathan Hogg from the Dingwall & Thurso team.

Announcing the award winners, NFU Scotland chief executive Scott Walker said: “This year a lot of our group secretaries performed incredibly well, however, there were two agencies who were ahead of the rest.

“Both agencies work tirelessly for their members, recruited 32 new members, and finished the year at 101% of their target.”

Mr Walker added: “There was therefore nothing to split the performance of these agencies and so this year it was decided the Flame Award, for the first time ever, would be shared.

“Richard, Rosslyn, Graham, and Jonathan have all done a marvellous job and are deserved winners. I congratulate them all for their performances.”

NFU Scotland north-east regional manager, Lorna Paterson, said: “The Keith and Turriff offices are doing a fantastic job in engaging with NFU Scotland members in the north-east and receiving this joint award in recognition of their efforts is well deserved.”

The union’s regional manager for the Highlands, Iain Wilson, praised the Dingwall and Thurso team and said: “This win has come on the back of some exceptional recruitment figures within the Ross-shire branch along with solid performances from Sutherland and Caithness branches too.”