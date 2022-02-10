NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Industry poised to learn farm policy detail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Industry poised to learn farm policy detail

By Nancy Nicolson
February 10, 2022, 3:14 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 3:15 pm
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy addressed the union's online conference.

Scottish farmers will learn more about the shape of future agricultural policy when Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon addresses the farmers’ union’s annual conference on Friday.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy assured his virtual audience at the opening session of the  two-day online event that farmers voices were being heard in discussions held by the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB), the group set up to thrash out future policy which he co-chairs with Ms Gougeon.

He said: “There’s still a lot of work for the  ARIOB to oversee and implement, but I’m confident the Cabinet Secretary will announce some of the progress made and allude  to future developments that will be in our interest in the near future.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will address the NFU Scotland conference.

Mr Kennedy later defended his role in the ARIOB during a question and answer session when he was asked if co-chairing the body limited the union’s ability to criticise any of the decisions made.

He replied: “Its vital we’re in the mix and steering the direction of travel, but I don’t think it’s compromising our ability to criticise.

“I know full well  my head’s on the block and to a certain extend so is NFU Scotland’s but we are in completely unchartered waters now. I would be more worried if we’d turned down the ability to be in the mix and ended up in a  policy situation that’s disastrous for Scotland.

“We’d maybe look back at that point and say NFU Scotland turned down the opportunity to  avoid this situation and didn’t take it. That’s what I’d be more concerned about.”

The costs of inputs such as fertiliser have rocketed over the last year.

In his address to members Mr Kennedy outlined the long list of issues which are beleaguering the industry, including escalating input costs,  labour shortages, climate change, imbalanced supply chains, unscrutinised trade deals, and continued uncertainty around future policy and support.

He called on policy makers to “take their heads out of the sand”, listen hard and deliver viable support to an industry which has a critical role to play in the green recovery.

He added: “Our voice needs to be heard not only because it’s in our best interest but it’s also in the best interest of our consumers and our economy.”

 

