NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Scottish Office Minister dismisses farmers’ trade fears as ‘scaremongering’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Scottish Office Minister dismisses farmers’ trade fears as ‘scaremongering’

By Nancy Nicolson
February 10, 2022, 5:18 pm
TRADE: Farmers fear huge imports of beef and sheepmeat from New Zealand and Australia.

Scottish farmers concerns over aspects of UK trade policy  were dismissed by Scottish Office Minister Lord Offord as “scaremongering” and “overblown” when he addressed NFU Scotland’s online annual meeting.

Instead he insisted the post-Brexit era was one of “opportunity” for the industry.

The Minister, who took over the portfolio last year, appeared to be deaf to farmers’ deep frustrations when he faced a barrage of questions and criticism over trade deals, the shortage of adequate seasonal labour,  or the inequality of Scottish seed potatoes being banned by Europe while imports continue to come here.

“There has been a lot of  talk about imports and a fair amount of scaremongering which I want to take head-on,” he said.

“Trade deals are not  a race to the bottom and we aren’t forced to compromise on our standards.  We’ve been hearing we’re going to  get chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef on our shelves and it simply isn’t so.

Lord Offord faced a barrage of questions over the impact of UK trade deals.

“The UK Government has remained firm  in all trade negotiations  and won’t compromise on our high environmental and  animal welfare and food standards.”

However one pig producer pointed out that pork currently entering the UK is reared in conditions that farmers here would be fined or jailed for using , and beef and sheep producers voiced their concerns that huge volumes of produce from Australia and New Zealand currently destined for China could be redirected to the UK if political affiliations change.

UK pig farmers say they are competing with countries which have different production standards.

However Lord Offord insisted his head wasn’t “buried in the sand” and instead he continued to urge the industry to seize new opportunities.

“I want to see a sustainable long term future for UK farming based on high standards, competitiveness,  high productivity and confident pricing to allow you to service the growing worldwide demand for your world class produce,” he said.

“By embracing free and fair trade we can lead the world and boost Scottish farming as never before because ultimately more trade means more  high-paid rural jobs and more prosperous rural communities.”

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal