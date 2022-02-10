Fish farming faces ‘mistrust, dislike and vitriol’ as new report published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fish farming faces ‘mistrust, dislike and vitriol’ as new report published

By Erikka Askeland
February 10, 2022, 6:41 pm
Scottish salmon is the UK's biggest food export, and supports 12,000 jobs in Scotland.
An independent review of rules for Scotland’s aquaculture sector has claimed the industry is plagued by “mistrust, dislike, and vitriol” amongst stakeholders that is “unhelpful” and called for regulation to be streamlined.

Professor Russel Griggs, who was appointed to lead an independent review of farmed fish, shellfish and seaweed in August, admitted the clashes between operators, environmentalists and policy makers were “at a level that I have never seen before”, as he published his review of the aquaculture regulatory process in Scotland.

Professor Russel Griggs.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon called for the report, highlighting the fact that the sector was a significant contributor the rural economy but that the regulatory landscape was “contentious” and in need of improvement.

Professor Griggs, who has also chaired the Scottish Government’s regulatory review group which aims to improve regulation in Scotland, set out a number recommendations to make processes involved “more effective and efficient”.

Mistrust

But he was unflinching in identifying the conflicts facing the sector.

He wrote: “The level of mistrust in the finfish (salmon and trout) sector is such that there are those in the industry who believe officials within some regulators and government bodies have on occasion been actively briefing and supplying information against the industry to those that would seek to close it down completely.

“The converse to this are the accusations from some environmental groups that the Scottish Government and regulators are ‘green washing’ or ‘in bed’ with the industry.”

He added: “I make no judgement on whether either is true but these beliefs have driven relationships and mistrust to a level that is not just unusual but unhelpful as well.”

The report highlighted that Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export, and supports 12,000 jobs in Scotland.

It set out a proposal for a single consent document and for the development of  separate  frameworks for fish, shellfish and seaweed farms.

‘Vision for Aquaculture’

It  identified Shetland as a location for a project pilot as the Scottish Government prepares its own its own Vision for Aquaculture, “which all else for the sector should develop from”, the report added.

Fish farmers have welcomed an independent report into the sector as a “blue print for change”.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of  Scottish Salmon.

Chief executive of the fish farm sector trade body Salmon Scotland, Tavish Scott, said the report could make Scotland a “world leader in regulating the blue economy”.

In a statement he said: “The Scottish Government now has a blueprint for change that can make Scotland a world leader in regulating the blue economy.

“Scotland’s salmon sector and the 10,000 people we support, are grateful to Professor Russel Griggs for his independent review.

“The Scottish Government are to be congratulated for commissioning this work – an assessment of the existing regulatory regime which as the report states, does not work.

“The challenge we embrace, is to implement the review’s recommendations.

“We will work with government and stakeholders to build an aquaculture regulatory framework that is better, efficient and more transparent than before: One that delivers the right balance between the environment, the economy and the social licence of fish farming.

“Russel Griggs has given all those involved in a £1billion Scottish success story a routemap to becoming internationally competitive in delivering protein for the domestic market and overseas.

“We urge the Scottish Government to grasp this opportunity.”

