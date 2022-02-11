Scottish farmland values rising at faster rate than anywhere else in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish farmland values rising at faster rate than anywhere else in the UK

By Gemma Mackie
February 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Wester Rarichie Farm in Ross-shire was sold by Strutt & Parker in 2021.
Scottish farmland values are rising at a faster rate than anywhere else in the UK, according to analysis by Strutt & Parker.

The land agency says analysis of land sales data for the past 12 months shows unprecedented levels of interest in Scottish farmland in 2021.

Average arable land values have increased to £7,000 per acre, from £5,800 per acre in 2o2o, however arable land in East Lothian reached record levels for Scotland last year when some land sold for £19,500 per acre.

Strutt & Parker said strong values were also seen elsewhere on the east coast, and in the past two decades the value of prime arable land has increased by up to 550%.

It said demand from forestry buyers had boosted the value of land with tree planting potential, with the average value of hill land suitable for planting trees increasing from between £200 and £2,000 per acre to between £2,500 and in excess of £5,500 per acre.

The analysis also showed that more than 80% of the farms publicly marketed in 2021 found a buyer by the end of the year, and the amount of land which came to market was 27,300 – significantly higher than in 2020 but below the five-year average.

Strutt & Parker’s farm agent for Scotland said farmers were still the main investors in farmland in Scotland, however new entrants to the market such as those buying land for forestry or lifestyle reasons were on the rise.

A growing number of forestry investors are driving up price for marginal hill land.

“This has resulted in rising competition in a market where demand already outstrips supply,” added Ms Fleming.

Looking to the market on 2022, Ms Fleming said she expects the supply of farmland on the market to increase due to some farmers considering early retirement due to changes in policy and the strength of the land market.

“We forecast that the supply of farmland to the market will continue to grow, that demand will continue to outstrip supply and that buyers from abroad will return,” added Ms Fleming.

“In recent months we have spoken to several potential purchasers from abroad who are interested in buying farmland in Scotland; we expect them to become more active in the market as Covid-19 restrictions are eased further.”

She said the number of forestry and green investment buyers – also known as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) buyers – was likely to increase proportionately.

“And while they tend to be most interested in upland and marginal livestock farms, they are now looking at marginal arable holdings in more affordable areas where it makes economic sense and provides a return on their investment,” added Ms Fleming.

