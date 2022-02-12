Richard Wright: EU announces plans to develop carbon farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Wright: EU announces plans to develop carbon farming

By Richard Wright
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
The EU is looking at rewarding farmers for measures which store carbon.
EU farm ministers have backed plans to develop ‘carbon farming’ as a new enterprise and income stream for farmers.

This is part of the EU Green Deal to achieve a net zero position by 2050.

The thinking has been welcomed by the farming lobby, but has been criticised by some environmental pressure groups as insufficiently radical to deliver change in agriculture.

Under the plans, which are still in their early stages of development, farmers would be paid for enterprises that lock up carbon.

They would be able to secure an income stream from carbon credits, which could be sold to businesses outside agriculture that need to offset their carbon production.

Typical sequestration enterprises include forestry and permanent grassland, but the scheme’s development and credit system is in its early stages.

Meanwhile, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) has said farming could have a major impact on global warning.

Farming’s efforts to sequester carbon could help offset climate change.

It says that over the rest of this century carbon sequestration in agriculture could offset 4% of human-driven carbon increases.

This would represent 10% of the reduction needed to meet the temperature goals of the Paris climate change deal.

Increased grain forecast

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has raised its final forecasts for the 2021 cereal harvest.

It says this will end up at 2.793 billion tonnes, up by 2.1m tonnes on its last forecast and 0.8% ahead of 2019.

It says this is down to better than expected final figure for Australia and Argentina, and ironically Russia and Ukraine.

Wheat production was the same and coarse grains were down slightly. It says that in Europe, based on winter plantings, wheat production will increase modestly.  This is because high input costs have been a disincentive for expansion.

The report also says that by contrast in the United States high grain prices have led to a big increase in winter crops, with the acreage planted at a six-year high. Russian winter wheat plantings are at a five-year high.

Rising food prices

Lastly, supplies, stocks and political uncertainty helped to drive up global food prices in January.

This maintains the high levels of 2020 and confirms there is little prospect of relief for consumers from food price inflation.

The price of dairy products has risen by almost a fifth in one year.

Dairy products were one of the strong performers in January, with prices up by 2.1% from December. These have risen for five consecutive months and are 19% ahead of where they were at the start of 2021.

Prices rose for other agricultural commodities, but for cereals the increase was negligible, with prices down by 3% compared to January 2020.

Meat prices rose modestly, but are significantly better than a year ago, having risen by 17% in 2020.

Beef prices reached a new peak with welcome signs demand is now exceeding supplies in major production areas.

  • Richard Wright is an agricultural industry commentator.

