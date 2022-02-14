New Luing cattle breed record set when bull sold for 32,000gn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new breed record for Luing cattle was set when a 22-month-old bull sold for 32,000gn.

The father and son partnership of William and Billy Graham, who farm at Craigdarroch Farm, Sanquhaar, had a great day out at the breed’s premier sale at Wallets Marts in Caslte Douglas and their new record priced bull was Craigdarroch Zico.

They also sold bulls at 19,000gn and 11,000gn as well as showing the best pair of Luing bulling heifers.

Their record priced bull, which smashed the previous breed record of 25,000gn, was sired by Plenderleith Wizard and out of the home-bred dam Craigdarroch V40.

Father William said he was amazed at the price and son Billy added: “We knew we had good bulls but we didn’t expect this when we came to the sale, but that’s farming and we were delighted with the trade.

“Our previous best price was last year when we got 15,000gn but the trade was really good this year, although buyers were selective.”

The bidding started at 2,000gn and although slow to start rose by the thousands at the end, reaching the record 32,000gn with the bull purchased by Danny Sawrij, Kedzlie Farms Ltd, Galashiels.

The Graham family’s 19,000gn bull was the April 2020-born Craigdarroch Zidane, also sired by Plenderleith Wizard and out of Craigdarroch 596. He was bought by John Loder, Upper Chatto, Hownam, Kelso.

The father and son duo’s third big price of the day was another Wizard offspring, Craigdarroch Zazu, which sold for 11,000gn to John Lawrie, Tillyrie Farm, Milnathort, Kinross.

Meanwhile, Robert and Hazel McNee of Over Finlarg, Tealing, Dundee, also saw their 22-month bull Finlarg Zinedine go under the hammer for 11,000gn in a joint purchase to Mr and Mrs WND Douglas of Catslackburn, Yarrow, Selkirk, and Messrs S McClymont & Son, Tinnis Farm, Selkirk.

Messrs T Renwick and Sons of Craig Douglas, Yarrow, Selkirk, received a 10,000gn bid for their Blackhouse Zidane, sired by Benhar Magnum and out of Blackouse P16, from Craig Hamilton, Allanton Farm, Darvel.

The other five-figure price was for Backhouse Zero – a March 2020 bull sired by Culmaily Whisky from Backmuir Trading Ltd of Backmuir, Keith.

Backmuir received 10,000gn for Backhouse Zero from Neil Anderson at Professor Penny’s Harehead Farm, Crenshaw, Duns. They also made 9,000gn selling another bull – Backmuir Zack.

In total 36 bulls sold to average £6,562.50.