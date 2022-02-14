New Luing cattle breed record set when bull sold for 32,000gn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

New Luing cattle breed record set when bull sold for 32,000gn

By Bob Geddes
February 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:50 am
Craigdarroch Zico set a new Luing cattle breed record when he sold for 32,000gn.
Craigdarroch Zico set a new Luing cattle breed record when he sold for 32,000gn.

A new breed record for Luing cattle was set when a 22-month-old bull sold for 32,000gn.

The father and son partnership of William and Billy Graham, who farm at Craigdarroch Farm, Sanquhaar, had a great day out at the breed’s premier sale at Wallets Marts in Caslte Douglas and their new record priced bull was Craigdarroch Zico.

They also sold bulls at 19,000gn and 11,000gn as well as showing the best pair of Luing bulling heifers.

Their record priced bull, which smashed the previous breed record of 25,000gn, was sired by Plenderleith Wizard and out of the home-bred dam Craigdarroch V40.

Father William said he was amazed at the price and son Billy added: “We knew we had good bulls but we didn’t expect this when we came to the sale, but that’s farming and we were delighted with the trade.

“Our previous best price was last year when we got 15,000gn but the trade was really good this year, although buyers were selective.”

The bidding started at 2,000gn and although slow to start rose by the thousands at the end, reaching the record 32,000gn with the bull purchased by Danny Sawrij, Kedzlie Farms Ltd, Galashiels.

The Graham family’s 19,000gn bull was the April 2020-born Craigdarroch Zidane, also sired by Plenderleith Wizard and out of Craigdarroch 596. He was bought by John Loder, Upper Chatto, Hownam, Kelso.

The father and son duo’s third big price of the day was another Wizard offspring, Craigdarroch Zazu, which sold for 11,000gn to John Lawrie, Tillyrie Farm, Milnathort, Kinross.

Finlarg Zinedine went under the hammer for 11,000gn.

Meanwhile, Robert and Hazel McNee of Over Finlarg, Tealing, Dundee, also saw their 22-month bull Finlarg Zinedine go under the hammer for 11,000gn in a joint purchase to Mr and Mrs WND Douglas of  Catslackburn, Yarrow, Selkirk, and Messrs S McClymont & Son, Tinnis Farm, Selkirk.

Messrs T Renwick and Sons of Craig Douglas, Yarrow, Selkirk, received a 10,000gn bid for their Blackhouse Zidane, sired by Benhar Magnum and out of Blackouse P16, from Craig Hamilton, Allanton Farm, Darvel.

The other five-figure price was for Backhouse Zero – a March 2020 bull sired by Culmaily Whisky from Backmuir Trading Ltd of Backmuir, Keith.

Backmuir received 10,000gn for Backhouse Zero from Neil Anderson at Professor Penny’s Harehead Farm, Crenshaw, Duns.  They also made 9,000gn selling another bull – Backmuir Zack.

In total 36 bulls sold to average £6,562.50.

Pedigree Luing bulls sell to £15,960 twice at online sale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]