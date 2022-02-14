Pabo Rolex leads early spring Limousin sale at 38,000gn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pabo Rolex leads early spring Limousin sale at 38,000gn

By Gemma Mackie
February 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pabo Rolex stood supreme champion and sold for 38,000gn.
A 16-month-old bull named Pabo Rolex led the early spring show and sale of Limousins when he went under the hammer for 38,000gn.

Put forward by the Hughes family, who run the Pabo herd in Anglesey in Wales, Pabo stood overall champion in the pre-sale show at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

An AI son of the 32,000gn Dolcorsllwyn Brynmor, out of Pabo Icemaiden, he sold to commercial buyer Owen Miskelly from 26 Crabtree Road, County Down.

Next best at 35,000gn was September 2020-born Lukeroyal Robin from Northern Irish breeders Mel and Diane Lucas.

Lukeroyal Robin sold for 35,000gn.

By the 16,000gn Goldies Nelson, and out of Aghadolgan Oyster, he sold jointly to Northumberland breeder Jonathan Watson for his Tweeddale herd and the Suddes family for their County Durham-based Cornsay herd.

Thereafter, the reserve overall champion from the pre-sale show sold for 24,000gn.

This was June 2020-born Ronick Roulette from the Dick family at Mains of Throsk, near Stirling. By Wilodge Granville, and out of Ronick Jess, he sold to A Renton and HSB Redden Partners for the Meadowrig herd based at Stuartslaw Farm, Duns.

Ronick Roulette stood reserve overall champion and sold for 24,000gn.

Other leading prices included 17,000gn for Brontemoor Riffraff, by the 10,000gn Knock Msport, from JM & SJ Priestley, Cracrop Farm, Brampton, Cumbria. He sold to Mr R J Shennan, Farden, Ayrshire.

Next best at 16,000gn was Ampertaine Rocketman, by the 19,000gn Ampertaine Jeronimo, from Messrs W J and James McKay, 88 Kilrea Road, Co Derry, Northern Ireland. He sold to Morris Brothers, Whitcott Evan Farm, Shropshire.

Meanwhile, T and J Leslie from Quoymore House, Orkney, paid 12,000gn for Loosebeare Ramos, by Aghadolgan Emperor, from Messrs E W Quick and Sons, Loosebeare Manor, Devon.

The Graham family, which runs the Grahams herd at Airthrey Keres Dairy Farm in Bridge of Allan, sold to a top of 10,000gn for Grahams Rambo. By Ampertaine Foreman, he was bought by N A S Johnson for the Bitteswell herd, Elms Farm, Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

In total 90 bulls sold to average £7,895 and a clearance rate of 77% was achieved.

British Limousin Cattle Society secretary, Will Ketley, said: “There was a very pleasing commercial buyer attendance at the sale, willing to invest in the breed that is achieving the desired returns in the store and finished ring.”

