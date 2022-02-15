Highland cattle breed record smashed when bull sold for 27,000gn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Highland cattle breed record smashed when bull sold for 27,000gn

By Gemma Mackie
February 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jordan Headspeath gives the record-priced Angus 2nd of Sorne a kiss.

A new Highland cattle breed record was set when a bull sold for 27,000gn at the breed’s spring sale in Oban.

The record-breaker, when sold by United Auctions, was rising three-year-old bull Angus 2nd of Sorne from Kirriemuir breeder Kenneth Headspeath’s Sorne fold.

By Angus 2nd of Earn, and out of Eve 6th of Sorne, he stood reserve overall male champion in the pre-sale show and sold to Queenie and Jon Strickland for their Cladich fold based near Dalmally.

The nest best price of 15,000gn was paid for the overall champion from the show – Murchadh Dubh of Mottistone from Messrs Lurg and Townend Farms, as per Ewen Macmillan at Lurg Farm, Fintry.

Bred by Southampton breeder Michael Poland, he is a March 2020-born son of Coirneal 3rd of Balmoral, out of Solas Molach 4th of Mottistone – the same dam of the 23,000gn Eoin Mhor 27th of Mottistone which sold at the Mottistone fold dispersal in  2020.

He sold across the pond to Sam Vogl in Minnesota, who also paid 10,000gn for Iain Ruadh of Glengoyne from Ewan Mackay at Killearn, Glasgow.

He is an April 2020-born son of the 1,800gn Ceannard of Eilean Mor, out of Boidheach Ruadh 5th of Glengoyne.

Angus 2nd of Sorne set a new Highland cattle breed record when he sold for 27,000gn.

Also selling for 10,000gn was Tearloch 2nd of Earn from Easter Ross breeder Heather Corrigall.

An April 2019-born son of Angus Ruadh of Wester Croachy, and out of Magaida 1st of Earn, he sold to M Maclean, Flichity Farm, Inverness.

Next best at 5,500gn was Seonaidh Mhor of Ardura from the Ardura Estate on the Isle of Mull.

A June 2019-born son of Callum Dubh of Thaggnam, he sold to Tom Nelson for the Glengorm fold based near Tobermory, Isle of Mull.

Meanwhile, females sold to a top of 6,000gn for yearling heifer Robina Dhubh 17th of Cailaich from Shirley Strachan, Cailach Farm, Isle of Mull.

By Camus Dubh of Allanfearn, out of Robina Dubh 4th of Cailaich, she sold to Carol Weir, Blanefield House, Kirkoswlad, Maybole, Ayrshire.

The female champion – Red Grouse of Hartside – sold for 3,200gn to the RSPB at Kinnabus Farm, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay.

Put forward by S.J. Harrison, Aimshaugh, Alston, Cumbria, she is a July 2019-born daughter of Ossian of Allanfearn, out of Beadarach Peigi of Burnbank.

Also at 3,200gn was Smeorach 9th of Tregallon from Dumfries breeder Alastair Fitzsimon.

By Sean Ruadh of Romesdal, and out of Smeorach 7th of Tregallon, this three-year-old heifer sold to Balrownie Farms near Brechin.

