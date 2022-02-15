Highland cattle breed record smashed when bull sold for 27,000gn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Highland cattle breed record was set when a bull sold for 27,000gn at the breed’s spring sale in Oban.

The record-breaker, when sold by United Auctions, was rising three-year-old bull Angus 2nd of Sorne from Kirriemuir breeder Kenneth Headspeath’s Sorne fold.

By Angus 2nd of Earn, and out of Eve 6th of Sorne, he stood reserve overall male champion in the pre-sale show and sold to Queenie and Jon Strickland for their Cladich fold based near Dalmally.

The nest best price of 15,000gn was paid for the overall champion from the show – Murchadh Dubh of Mottistone from Messrs Lurg and Townend Farms, as per Ewen Macmillan at Lurg Farm, Fintry.

Bred by Southampton breeder Michael Poland, he is a March 2020-born son of Coirneal 3rd of Balmoral, out of Solas Molach 4th of Mottistone – the same dam of the 23,000gn Eoin Mhor 27th of Mottistone which sold at the Mottistone fold dispersal in 2020.

He sold across the pond to Sam Vogl in Minnesota, who also paid 10,000gn for Iain Ruadh of Glengoyne from Ewan Mackay at Killearn, Glasgow.

He is an April 2020-born son of the 1,800gn Ceannard of Eilean Mor, out of Boidheach Ruadh 5th of Glengoyne.

Also selling for 10,000gn was Tearloch 2nd of Earn from Easter Ross breeder Heather Corrigall.

An April 2019-born son of Angus Ruadh of Wester Croachy, and out of Magaida 1st of Earn, he sold to M Maclean, Flichity Farm, Inverness.

Next best at 5,500gn was Seonaidh Mhor of Ardura from the Ardura Estate on the Isle of Mull.

A June 2019-born son of Callum Dubh of Thaggnam, he sold to Tom Nelson for the Glengorm fold based near Tobermory, Isle of Mull.

Meanwhile, females sold to a top of 6,000gn for yearling heifer Robina Dhubh 17th of Cailaich from Shirley Strachan, Cailach Farm, Isle of Mull.

By Camus Dubh of Allanfearn, out of Robina Dubh 4th of Cailaich, she sold to Carol Weir, Blanefield House, Kirkoswlad, Maybole, Ayrshire.

The female champion – Red Grouse of Hartside – sold for 3,200gn to the RSPB at Kinnabus Farm, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay.

Put forward by S.J. Harrison, Aimshaugh, Alston, Cumbria, she is a July 2019-born daughter of Ossian of Allanfearn, out of Beadarach Peigi of Burnbank.

Also at 3,200gn was Smeorach 9th of Tregallon from Dumfries breeder Alastair Fitzsimon.

By Sean Ruadh of Romesdal, and out of Smeorach 7th of Tregallon, this three-year-old heifer sold to Balrownie Farms near Brechin.