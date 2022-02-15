ANM Group announces plans to expand into central belt and southern Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has announced plans to expand its operations into the central belt and southern Scotland.

The group, which runs livestock markets at Thainstone near Inverurie and Quoybrae near Wick, has appointed a new head of strategic development to help it expand its operations in the south.

Robin Anderson has been appointed to the new role and he will be tasked with supporting ANM’s existing customers in the area, as well as extending the co-op’s services to a wider customer base.

He is a previous managing director at Wallets Marts in Castle Douglas, and more recently he worked at Lanark-based Lawrie & Symington and as head of operations at ANM’s auction division.

Announcing the group’s expansion plans and Mr Anderson’s new appointment, ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, said: “This move has been long-considered a strategic next step in the growth and geographic reach of ANM’s auction division.

“As a leading co-operative enterprise, we work collaboratively with our members and customers, providing them with the best service levels and utilising our industry-leading sales platforms to ensure we maximise their returns.”

He said ANM had enjoyed a strong performance and increased membership in recent years, and the co-op had proactively increased its investment in its auction operations with a focus on new selling platforms and technology.

“Robin is a well-known face throughout the south of Scotland and the central belt,” added Mr Rogerson.

“His reputation and vast industry experience will be invaluable in seeking out opportunities and delivering ANM’s services as part of the group’s ambitious growth plans.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Robin back to the team at an exciting time for our co-operative.”

He said ANM was also looking to develop future partnerships in the central belt and southern areas, and it expects to increase staff numbers in line with its growth plans.