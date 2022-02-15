ANM Group announces plans to expand into central belt and southern Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

ANM Group announces plans to expand into central belt and southern Scotland

By Gemma Mackie
February 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
ANM Group's new head of strategic development Robin Anderson.
North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has announced plans to expand its operations into the central belt and southern Scotland.

The group, which runs livestock markets at Thainstone near Inverurie and Quoybrae near Wick, has appointed a new head of strategic development to help it expand its operations in the south.

Robin Anderson has been appointed to the new role and he will be tasked with supporting ANM’s existing customers in the area, as well as extending the co-op’s services to a wider customer base.

He is a previous managing director at Wallets Marts in Castle Douglas, and more recently he worked at Lanark-based Lawrie & Symington and as head of operations at ANM’s auction division.

Announcing the group’s expansion plans and Mr Anderson’s new appointment, ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, said: “This move has been long-considered a strategic next step in the growth and geographic reach of ANM’s auction division.

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.

“As a leading co-operative enterprise, we work collaboratively with our members and customers, providing them with the best service levels and utilising our industry-leading sales platforms to ensure we maximise their returns.”

He said ANM had enjoyed a strong performance and increased membership in recent years, and the co-op had proactively increased its investment in its auction operations with a focus on new selling platforms and technology.

“Robin is a well-known face throughout the south of Scotland and the central belt,” added Mr Rogerson.

“His reputation and vast industry experience will be invaluable in seeking out opportunities and delivering ANM’s services as part of the group’s ambitious growth plans.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Robin back to the team at an exciting time for our co-operative.”

He said ANM was also looking to develop future partnerships in the central belt and southern areas, and it expects to increase staff numbers in line with its growth plans.

