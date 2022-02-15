Caley Marts on the hunt for auctioneers to handle increasing throughput

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Marts on the hunt for auctioneers to handle increasing throughput

By Nancy Nicolson
February 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 5:10 pm
Managing director John Kyle will take a step back from the business in May.

Caledonian Marts has announced plans to hire new staff to handle increasing throughput of livestock and plant auctions at its Stirling centre.

The company has recently completed a £250,000 investment in market facilities, which was the third phase of a £600,000 capital expenditure programme begun in 2015 when the mart changed hands.

Managing director John Kyle said the investment had been funded entirely from profits generated by the business.

“It has focused on the construction of a new secure storage shed to house valuable sale lots of plant and equipment, new road surfaces at the mart entrance and a liveried van fleet to support our Caledonian Specialist Auctions division,” he said.

“We have also invested in our people, recruiting new auctioneering and front office staff who have been great additions to the mart.

“We are now looking to grow our team further with recruitment of a senior auctioneer, two trainee auctioneers and a plant and equipment manager.”

Mr Kyle said Oliver Shearman is being promoted to a new role of head of livestock.

“Oliver is a real asset to our team and our farming customers, and it is great to see him progress into this key position,” he said.

However, Mr Kyle revealed he is to cut back on his own working week,

“I am proud to have presided over a seven-year period of investment and expansion which has delivered results unprecedented in the long history of Caledonian Marts,” he said.

“As my own retirement age approaches, I had some decisions to make personally. The directors have asked me to stay on as managing director and I am very keen to do so.

“However, I am keen to allow others within the firm to enhance their own responsibilities and I have therefore decided that as of May I will take a slight step back and work a three-day week, focusing on sale days.”

