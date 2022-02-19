ANM Group chairman Pete Watson to stand down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

ANM Group chairman Pete Watson to stand down

By Gemma Mackie
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am
ANM Group chairman Pete Watson is standing down in April.
ANM Group chairman Pete Watson is standing down in April.

Scottish farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has announced a number of changes to its board of directors including the retirement of its chairman Pete Watson.

The co-op, which operates livestock auction marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and Quoybrae near Wick, has announced the appointment of three new non-executive directors to its board alongside the retirement of chairman Pete Watson and deputy vice-chairman Tom Johnston.

Mr Watson and Mr Johnston will step down from the ANM board at the group’s annual general meeting in April.

Outgoing chairman Pete Watson, who farms at Darnford near Banchory, said it had been a privilege to serve in the role for the last five years.

“I believe now is the right time for me to stand aside and ensure new talent has the opportunity to come forward,” said Mr Watson.

“Over the years of my board service, we have faced and dealt with many challenges, but the experience has been one which I have hugely enjoyed.

“With the Group in such a strong position to develop exciting plans and given the focus of our ambitious and very able executive team and board, the future looks bright.”

He paid tribute to his vice-chairman Mike Macaculay for his support over the years and said he would continue to support ANM and be a regular mart attendee.

Tom Johnston is also retiring from the ANM Group board.

Outgoing deputy vice-chairman Tom Johnston, who farms near Huntly, said it had been a pleasure serving on the ANM board for the past 11 years.

He added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the board; it has provided me the opportunity to work with some great people and contribute to the success of the business.”

Meanwhile, two of the new board members – Ian Sim and Keith Walker – will join the board in March, while Mark Gall will join the board at its May meeting.

Ian Sim runs a livestock business finishing 2,000 cattle every year, while Keith Walker is a former Royal Northern Agricultural Society president who works on his own arable unit alongside the family business of G & B Walker.

Mark Gall has held senior leadership roles in corporate and commercial banking in the north of Scotland for the Royal Bank of Scotland, including leading teams in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee.

ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, welcomed the new appointments and paid tribute to Mr Watson and Mr Johnston.

He said: “I want to thank Pete and Tom for their support and counsel over the years which has helped build our current position of strength.

“They leave with the group in a very positive position, with a strong, diverse team and a robust and ambitious strategy, and I am very optimistic about the future.

“Our new non-executive director appointments, drawing on their diversified experiences, will make a great contribution to the business at a time of opportunity and growth for the group.”

