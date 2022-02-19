ANM Group chairman Pete Watson to stand down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has announced a number of changes to its board of directors including the retirement of its chairman Pete Watson.

The co-op, which operates livestock auction marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and Quoybrae near Wick, has announced the appointment of three new non-executive directors to its board alongside the retirement of chairman Pete Watson and deputy vice-chairman Tom Johnston.

Mr Watson and Mr Johnston will step down from the ANM board at the group’s annual general meeting in April.

Outgoing chairman Pete Watson, who farms at Darnford near Banchory, said it had been a privilege to serve in the role for the last five years.

“I believe now is the right time for me to stand aside and ensure new talent has the opportunity to come forward,” said Mr Watson.

“Over the years of my board service, we have faced and dealt with many challenges, but the experience has been one which I have hugely enjoyed.

“With the Group in such a strong position to develop exciting plans and given the focus of our ambitious and very able executive team and board, the future looks bright.”

He paid tribute to his vice-chairman Mike Macaculay for his support over the years and said he would continue to support ANM and be a regular mart attendee.

Outgoing deputy vice-chairman Tom Johnston, who farms near Huntly, said it had been a pleasure serving on the ANM board for the past 11 years.

He added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the board; it has provided me the opportunity to work with some great people and contribute to the success of the business.”

Meanwhile, two of the new board members – Ian Sim and Keith Walker – will join the board in March, while Mark Gall will join the board at its May meeting.

Ian Sim runs a livestock business finishing 2,000 cattle every year, while Keith Walker is a former Royal Northern Agricultural Society president who works on his own arable unit alongside the family business of G & B Walker.

Mark Gall has held senior leadership roles in corporate and commercial banking in the north of Scotland for the Royal Bank of Scotland, including leading teams in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee.

ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, welcomed the new appointments and paid tribute to Mr Watson and Mr Johnston.

He said: “I want to thank Pete and Tom for their support and counsel over the years which has helped build our current position of strength.

“They leave with the group in a very positive position, with a strong, diverse team and a robust and ambitious strategy, and I am very optimistic about the future.

“Our new non-executive director appointments, drawing on their diversified experiences, will make a great contribution to the business at a time of opportunity and growth for the group.”