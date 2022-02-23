Richard Wright: France driving farming issues up the EU agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Richard Wright: France driving farming issues up the EU agenda

By Richard Wright
February 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 11:51 am
France is driving farming issues up the EU agenda.
France is driving farming issues up the EU agenda.

France is continuing to make full use of its six-month term holding the EU presidency to drive key farming issues up the agenda.

This is partly political, because the French farm minister, Julie Denormandie, will be a key lieutenant in Emmanuel Macron’s re-election campaign for the French presidency.

Denormandie will use a meeting of EU farm ministers to urge trade restrictions on countries with a poor record on deforestation.

He wants ministers to demand that those selling into the EU meet the same standards as farmers in the EU have to meet.

This is a message that will go down well with farmers and it is also getting wider support, based around issues of food sovereignty and food security.

Controversially the French minister has also given his support to those suggesting the Mercosur trade deal with South America, which would hit European agriculture hard, should not be ratified until Brazil’s environment record is seen to have improved.

This approach will leave many farmers regretting that the French hold on the EU presidency is not longer.

Farm leaders have been battling the European Commission over new animal welfare rules.

Members of the European Parliament have backed farmers in the battle over new EU animal welfare regulations.

Thanks to a campaign by the farming lobby and MEPs representing farming constituencies the European Commission has been told to think again over key aspects of its proposals.

MEPs have called for clearer rules, more support for farmers and crucially an assurance that rules will be applied equally across all member states.

This reflects criticism that in the past Brussels has been good at creating new rules, but had failed when it comes to making sure they are implemented.

In a controversial move they have also told the European Commission that rules on animal welfare standards must apply to imported food, with those supplying into the EU forced to meet tougher European standards on animal welfare.

This is a difficult one for Brussels, because of World Trade Organisation rules, but it is thinking now on the political agenda that may not be easy to counter

The EU has ambitious targets to have 30% of farmland organic, but while the sector is growing it is from a low base and it remains relatively small.

The latest figures show that the EU has 15 million hectares of organic land, with a growth of less than a million hectares over the past year. France has the biggest area of organic crops followed by Spain.

The EU wants 30% of its farmland in organic production.

In terms of consumer demand Germany remains by far the biggest market, followed by France and Italy.

Organic farming in Europe remains dependent on subsidies for viability, since market premiums are not at the levels needed.

Meanwhile the EU has approved a third insect-based novel food, which can be used as a substitute for conventional meats in manufactured products.

The latest approval is for ‘farmed’ house crickets, following past approvals for yellow mealworm and migratory locusts.

Richard Wright: EU announces plans to develop carbon farming

  • Richard Wright is an agricultural industry commentator.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]