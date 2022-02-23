Glimmer of hope for seed tattie exports as Canadian-style deal is considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Glimmer of hope for seed tattie exports as Canadian-style deal is considered

By Nancy Nicolson
February 23, 2022, 5:32 pm
TRADE: Talks on reopening seed potato exports to the EU remain "very difficult" farmers were told.

Scottish seed tattie producers have been offered a glimmer of hope that some  exports to the EU might be able to resume next year – and a signal that government funding for crucial plant monitoring could be imminent.

Professor Gerry Saddler, Scotland’s chief plant health officer, told the Scottish Agronomy conference in Perth that while talks with the European Commission on reopening pre-Brexit trade felt like hitting a brick wall, the possibility of a new arrangement had opened up.

“The Canadians have a very limited relationship in which certain provinces – particularly Prince Edward Island – can send a limited number of seed potatoes into the EU,” he said.

“This might be something we wish to explore further with the Commission.

Professor Gerry Saddler

“They have not dismissed the idea out of hand, so there may be some legs in terms of opening up the market – at least to a limited extent.

However, Prof Saddler said talks with officials continued to be “very difficult” and he also warned that a Canada-style arrangement would fall far short of an ideal solution.

“Canada is subject to limitations,” he said.

“Only certain provinces and named varieties (can be exported), and Canadian potatoes can only go to certain member states such as Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, whereas we would like to get back into the complete market and have no restrictions in terms of varieties.

“We would also like  the whole of Scotland (to be included) rather than have some regional agreement.”

Meanwhile, Prof Saddler indicated that the Scottish Government could be about to announce short-term funding to ensure blight and aphid monitoring and emergency authorisations  of plant protection products will continue following the demise of ABDH Potatoes and AHDB Horticulture.

“AHDB was far from perfect, however they provided certain vital services which would be catastrophic if they were to stop,” he said.

Blight monitoring has previously been carried out by AHDB Potatoes.

“Nothing is concrete, but the Scottish Government has recognised that if all the work were to stop from the end of March this year, losing those early warning systems  would impact seriously on the industry.

“I am optimistic we will find a way to provide some short term funding to keep these activities going.”

In response to a question on the likelihood of the Scottish Government permitting the continued use of glyphosate, Prof Saddler said the value of such a chemical was well understood.

He added: “My understanding is it can be used until 2025 then there will need to be some sort of review of the use of herbicides such as glyphosate,

“Then the evidence will need to be taken into account in terms of the environmental impact a chemical of that nature has on biodiversity, so it’s a balancing act.”

