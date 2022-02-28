Ice cream is hot property for Mackie’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Ice cream is hot property for Mackie’s

By Nancy Nicolson
February 28, 2022, 11:04 am
COOL: The Mackie’s team saw turnover rise 11% as they continue to invest in the firm.

Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s, Scotland’s biggest ice cream makers, have posted record revenues and profits.

The family-owned business with 95 staff saw turnover increase 11% to
£18.5 million while operating profits rose by 19% to £4.1m, according to annual accounts for the year ending May 31 2021.

A year of investment in new packaging and a new website as well as digital advertising were credited for contributing to a 40% sales hike in England and Wales, with high listings in major supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Asda, the Co-op and Marks & Spencer.

At the same time Mackie’s chocolate bars saw a 15% growth in UK sales.

The family-owned business employs 95 staff.

Income also came from the family’s renewable energy business which delivers surplus energy to the grid and comprises a 7,000-panel solar farm, four large wind turbines and a biomass plant.

Managing director Mac Mackie said: “Against a backdrop of the pandemic’s impact on consumer confidence and rising production costs, we are very pleased to have delivered a robust performance and positive financial results which show steady growth for the eighth consecutive year.

“Our focus for the current year will be to build on the improvements that we have made to our production plant and systems to deliver increased output volume, improved quality, and greater cost control and efficiency throughout the business.”

However, Mr Mackie warned profit would be lower in the current trading year as a result of cost increases, although there will be a focus on export growth in Asia.

Sales of  Mackie’s chocolate bars grew by 15% last year.

They continue to invest in a £4.5m low-carbon refrigeration facility to cut energy use by up to 80%.

“We have identified how important quality of product is to our customers and consumers and further investment in new freezers and our new refrigeration system not only improves our environmental credentials but has also been proven to improve the quality of our ice creams,” said Mr Mackie.

The company’s long-term aim is to become 100% self-sufficient in clean energy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal