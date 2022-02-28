Farmers turn out in force with John Deere tractors for charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmers turn out in force with John Deere tractors for charity event

By Katrina Macarthur
February 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 5:03 pm
More than 30 John Deere tractors were involved in the event.
More than 30 John Deere tractors and ploughs took to the field near Inverness on to raise funds for two well-known children’s charities.

The event, appropriately named Field of Deere, was organised by local farmer and businessman Willie Lean, in memory of his nephew Brodie Walker, who passed away in October 2018.

Willie Lean, left, with his son Will and daughter Zara, and Willie’s father Bill Lean on the right.

More than £6,000 has been raised from the event and it will be equally divided between the two chosen charities – MFR Cash For Kids and CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

A total of 32 ploughman from throughout the length and breadth of Scotland flocked to Mr Lean’s 100-acre stubble block of land, with one participant named Danny Key, making a 600-mile round trip from his home in Lockerbie to take part in the event.

The highlight of the day was a speed ploughing challenge which saw 20 tractors and ploughs cover a 20-acre field in an impressive 21 minutes and 30 seconds, before moving onto a 40-acre block which was ploughed by all 32 participates in 45 minutes.

More than 400 spectators from as far east as Peterhead and as far north as Caithness, gathered to watch the green and yellow spectacle, which included a range of John Deere tractors and ploughs.

The team varied from a 955 compact tractor with a single furrow plough right up to a John Deere 8RX 370 tracked machine supplied by local dealership firm Netherton Tractors.

John Deere tractors of various ages and sizes took part in the event.

Mr Lean said he was blown away with the support from the local farming community and those further afield, as well as local businesses which made donations.

“It was a truly fantastic day from start to finish and I am so humbled by everybody’s generosity,” he said.

“Initially, it was going to be a low-key event, but it grew arms and legs, and we actually had more than 40 participates registered. Unfortunately, not everyone made it due to Covid-19 and transport issues.

“Plans are already in place to make it an even bigger and better event next year.”

