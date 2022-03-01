Black Isle Show study bursary opens for applications

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Black Isle Show have opened applications for their annual bursary award to help youngsters gain agricultural training.

The Black Isle Farmers’ Society – which organises the Black Isle Show in August every year – runs a special bursary scheme to help young people study and gain qualifications in a farming or agriculturally-related subject.

The scheme is open to young people aged between 16 and 26 who live, study or work in the Highlands and islands, or have strong connections to the area.

Support is available for both vocational and educational courses, and examples of eligible courses include animal science, agriculture, agri-business, countryside management, and practical training for spraying, forklift use and vertebrate control.

Successful applicants will be required to make a short video outlining how they have benefited from the bursary scheme, and be required to take part in Black Isle Farmers’ Society events in the year ahead.

“We are pleased to be running the bursary scheme this year, despite us not having held a Black Isle Show for the past two years,” said Black Isle Farmers’ Society president Freida Mckenzie.

“In 2021 we made twelve awards and we are looking forward to seeing what applications come in this year.

“Examples of the types of areas that the bursary was awarded for last year included land management studies, veterinary medicine courses, HGV licences, and sheep shearing courses to name but a few.”

Full details about the bursary scheme, including an application form and the conditions for applying, can be found on the Black Isle Show website at blackisleshow.com

Applications run from Tuesday March 1 until Friday April 15.

This year’s Black Isle Show is scheduled to take place on Thursday August 4, with a preview evening held the night before.