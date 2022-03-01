Black Isle Show study bursary opens for applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Black Isle Show study bursary opens for applications

By Gemma Mackie
March 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 11:57 am
The bursary scheme is run by organisers of the Black Isle Show.
Organisers of the Black Isle Show have opened applications for their annual bursary award to help youngsters gain agricultural training.

The Black Isle Farmers’ Society – which organises the Black Isle Show in August every year – runs a special bursary scheme to help young people study and gain qualifications in a farming or agriculturally-related subject.

The scheme is open to young people aged between 16 and 26 who live, study or work in the Highlands and islands, or have strong connections to the area.

Support is available for both vocational and educational courses, and examples of eligible courses include animal science, agriculture, agri-business, countryside management, and practical training for spraying, forklift use and vertebrate control.

Successful applicants will be required to make a short video outlining how they have benefited from the bursary scheme, and be required to take part in Black Isle Farmers’ Society events in the year ahead.

“We are pleased to be running the bursary scheme this year, despite us not having held a Black Isle Show for the past two years,” said Black Isle Farmers’ Society president Freida Mckenzie.

“In 2021 we made twelve awards and we are looking forward to seeing what applications come in this year.

“Examples of the types of areas that the bursary was awarded for last year included land management studies, veterinary medicine courses, HGV licences, and sheep shearing courses to name but a few.”

Full details about the bursary scheme, including an application form and the conditions for applying, can be found on the Black Isle Show website at blackisleshow.com

Applications run from Tuesday March 1 until Friday April 15.

This year’s Black Isle Show is scheduled to take place on Thursday August 4, with a preview evening held the night before.

