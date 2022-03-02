Royal Northern Spring Show 2022: Clydesdale filly leads horse section

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cold, but bright day allowed the strong entry of horses and ponies to be shown to their best advantage in the outside yard at Thainstone, with a Clydesdale filly coming out top of all breeds in the overall championship.

The two-year-old Collessie Victoria from Ronnie Black at Newton of Collessie, Ladybank, Fife, and shown by Pete Black was described by judge George Skinner as an “absolute complete example of the breed with tremendous character, hair and feet.”

Home-bred by Collessie Challenger and out of Glenverbie Duchess, she was senior champion at Forfar Foal Show earlier this year. The Black family were back to their winning ways having won this show pre-Covid with a different animal.

Reserve overall was the Shetland stallion, Wells Legend shown by the Sleigh family, St Johns Wells, Fyvie. This 12 year-old by Wells Extra Special has numerous plaudits to his name and is one of the main sires in the 50 strong pony stud. In 2019 he was champion at the Great Yorkshire and first at the Royal Highland.

A strong show of Highland ponies was led by Fandango Na Dailach, a six-year-old stallion by Glenwestcastle Loch Rannoch from Dr Aylwin Pillai.

This stallion, which was reserve champion at the Great Yorkshire last year was bred by Dr Pillai’s mother Marguerite Osborne and shown by her sister, Virginia. He is kept at the family stud at Kingoldrum, Kirriemuir.

Another Highland stallion led the Mountain and Moorland championship; West Lodge McNair by Glenmazeran Na Dailach exhibited by Robin and Karen Stewart, Durris Home Farm, Banchory. This was the three-year-old’s first show.

Local breeder, James Ingram only has two Clydesdales, the yearling filly, Barns Lady Joanne by Collessie Highlander, which took reserve champion in her section yesterday, and her dam. She was third at Grampian Foal Show last year.

Another local, Lynne McDonald, who runs 12 Highland ponies at Mains of Coynach, Tarland, took the reserve championship in the section with the yearling colt, Mortlich of Coynach by Islay Malt of Coynach, being shown for the first time.

Reserve in the standard Shetlands was Brenda Laing of the Eynhallow Stud, Westown, Perthshire, with her three-year-old filly, Eynhallow Dutch Corrie. Brenda thinks a lot of this filly and, although she did well as a foal, has been disappointed not to be able to show her much the last couple of years.

RESULTS

Clydesdale: Ronnie Black, with a two-year-old filly, Collessie Victoria by Collessie Challenger, she was senior champion at Forfar Foal Show. Reserve: James Ingram, with a filly foal, Barns Lady Joanne by Collessie Highlander, she was third at Grampion Foal show last year.

Shetland: H P Sleigh and Son, with a 12 year-old stallion, Wells Legend by Wells Extra Special, he was champion at the Great Yorkshire and first at the Highland last year. Reserve: Eynhallow Stud, with a three-year-old filly, Eynhallow Dutch Corrie by Eynhallow Dutch Prince, she was first at the Great Yorkshire and reserve champion at the Central Scotland Show last year.

Miniature Shetland: Ann Irvine, with a 12 year-old stallion, Rocky of Haybrake by Hazelhead Dynamite, he has been champion at multiple north east shows. Reserve: James Burr, with a 28 year-old stallion, Swell’s Barron by Samson of Chapelhill, he also has numerous championships to his name.

Highland: Dr Aylwin Pillai, with a six-year-old stallion, Fandango Na Dailach by Glenwestcastle Loch Rannoch, he was reserve at the Great Yorkshire and supreme at the Crathes Grass-Sickness show last year. Reserve: Lynne McDonald, with a yearling colt, Mortlich of Coynach by Islay Malt of Coynach, he was shown successfully as a foal last year.

Mountain and Moorland: Robin and Karen Stewart, with a three-year-old Highland colt, West Lodge McNair by Glenmazeran Na Dailach, being shown for the first time. Reserve: Donald, Helen and Lewis Anderson, with a three-year-old Dartmoor colt, Greenferns Rio by Shilstone Rocks Roija, being shown for the first time.

Ride and Drive: Fiona Thomson, with a six-year-old coloured cob, Nova Ventura, which has had a successful career in hand, ridden and driven and was also champion coloured. Reserve: Sarah MacIntosh, with a three-year-old Highland pony, Redleys Highland Queen by Ruwenzori Ferdinand, she has not been shown since a foal.

Light-Legged: C Chisman, with the yearling riding pony, Tylo Erebus by Small Land Entertainer. Reserve: Helen Fraser, with a three-year-old riding pony, Westling Shades of Glory.

The Royal Northern Spring Show was organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society.