Farm assurance bodies under fire as prominent producer calls public meeting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A prominent North East farmer has invited producers from across Scotland to a meeting to discuss what he says is a growing dissatisfaction over farm assurance schemes.

Patrick Sleigh from West Fingask, Oldmeldrum, the chair of NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) north east environment and land use committee, claims there is a lack of accountability by assurance scheme operators such as Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Scottish Quality Crops (SQC) and Red Tractor.

“They have become so onerous and draconian, they are having a damaging impact on farmers’ mental health,” he said.

“Assurance systems have a place but not in the current dictatorship manner.

“There has been a growing dissatisfaction for some time about ever increasing demands with these schemes.

“They’re putting out pages of conditions – including another new draft from QMS just this past week which sets out measures about pollution which is surely a matter for SEPA rather than anything to do with farm assurance.

“A lot of people are getting some horrific inspectors and the draconian measures they take and this is putting immense pressure on the mental health of farmers, family members and staff. Common sense must prevail.”

Mr Sleigh said he was disappointed NFUS has refused to support the opportunity for the industry to air views at a public meeting.

He added: “We are hearing dissatisfaction about these bodies from all over the country so I had hoped for the union’s support, but I think they feel uncomfortable. That might change.”

Andrew Moir, the chairman of Scottish Quality Crops said he was aware a meeting had been discussed, but he had not been invited.

QMS has also been contacted for comment.

The meeting will take place at Lochter Fishery, Oldmeldrum on March 17 at 7pm.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Mr Sleigh on 07711 838019.