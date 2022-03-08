Rare breed awards celebrate sustainable food and farming

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) has launched a new programme of awards for Scottish food and farming producers who put sustainability at the heart of their businesses.

The national charity, which promotes the survival of the UK’s rare native livestock and horses, says 10 separate categories will be judged.

Entries are open now and the awards will be presented at the Royal Highland Show in June.

RBST vice-president, Martin Beard, who farms with native breeds in Angus, said: “Food and farming across Scotland has a proud heritage of working with the environment for sustainable production, often with the native breeds which have been bred for these landscapes over centuries.

“We are launching the awards to celebrate the innovative businesses of today which are leading the resurgence of food and farming with sustainability at its heart.

“From farmers and butchers to chefs and retailers, I am delighted that we will be sharing their stories and commending their commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The categories include sustainable farm, small farm, food producer and butcher of the year.

There will be awards for chef, retail outlet, market stall holder and native breed society of the year.

The RBST will also select a survival trust champion and sustainable farming communicator of the year.

The judges include RBST chairman John Atkinson, Wendy Barrie of the Scottish Food Guide, Scotland Food and Drink head of regional food, Fiona Richmond, and SAC Consulting head of food and enterprise, Ceri Ritchie.

Entries must be received by May 7 and they can be submitted by third parties or by the nominees themselves.

To find out more and to enter visit www.rbstscotlandawards.com