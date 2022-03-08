‘We want to play our part’: Scottish farmers appeal for rule changes to allow increased food production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

‘We want to play our part’: Scottish farmers appeal for rule changes to allow increased food production

By Nancy Nicolson
March 8, 2022, 6:30 pm
CHALLENGING: Union president Martin Kennedy is addressing concerns over future food security.

Scotland’s farmers are calling for changes to government support rules that could release land equivalent to 25,000 rugby pitches in order to grow food or forage.

As the war in Ukraine creates uncertainty about global food supplies, NFU Scotland (NFUS) has written to the Scottish Government asking for a moratorium on rules which would allow cereals, peas, beans and grass to be grown on ecological focus area (EFA) land.

NFUS president, Martin Kennedy said: “The human cost of the invasion within Ukraine is already tragic, but the possibility of other potential impacts due to the country’s importance to the global agriculture market can be neither understated nor ignored.

Oilseed rape and wheat are major exports from Ukraine and Russia.

“We are in very challenging and extraordinary times and Scotland’s farmers want to play their part in any national or European effort that looks to address the growing concerns around future food security.”

Wheat futures have hit a 14-year high and the wheat market has jumped more than 40% in the last week, with farmers here being quoted prices of more than £310 per tonne.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are being felt, we understand some are advocating a temporary shift away from environmental measures towards food production. We will of course consider any such proposals carefully once we receive them.”

Mr Kennedy pointed out the rocketing cost and availability of inputs is a major stumbling block to increasing production.

Farmers say fertiliser prices are a stumbling block to increasing production.

“Fertiliser and fuel prices have more than doubled in the past 12 months to record levels, turning crop production plans upside down,” he said.

“The actions of Russia and the counteractions of wide-ranging sanctions and restrictions represent a further major concern because of the effect on oil, gas and fertiliser availability. Inevitable supply disruption will stretch availability of the inputs needed to grow crops to breaking point, let alone affordability.”

