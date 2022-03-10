Soil carbon tool aims to set gold standard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Soil carbon tool aims to set gold standard

By Nancy Nicolson
March 10, 2022, 8:00 pm
BANK: Up to 50% of the total carbon stock is stored in the top 30cm of soil.

The Dundee-based company which has developed an affordable soil carbon measuring tool says it will give farmers the information they need to benefit from carbon credits markets.

Agricarbon founder Stuart Arbuckle, a soft fruit producer on the outskirts of Dundee, told members of the Scottish Crop Research Society his firm is already processing 500 soil samples a day with plans to scale up to 1,600 by the end of next month to cope with growing demand.

“Lots of money is flowing into supporting regenerative farming projects where there is potential for carbon sequestration,” he said.

Stewart Arbuckle

“It’s happening in Australia and the United States mainly and some other countries in Europe and it’s slowly coming to the UK. There are going to be more opportunities for farmers and farming groups to get involved in these schemes.”

Mr Arbuckle explained his method involved a “gold standard” of laboratory analysis which could be offered at low cost because of the use of robotics to automate the process.

Fields are divided into strata with similar characteristics according to the best soil maps then machines take samples.

“The reports we do show carbon stock on a field-by-field basis, also a depth layer basis so you’ll get carbon stock for the top 15cm then the next 15cm then a 30 to 60cm layer,” he said.

“We’ve found that about 50% of the total carbon stock is in the top 30cm of the soil and the other 50% is in the layer below, so it does seem worthwhile to be taking samples at depth to capture all of that stock.”

Mr Arbuckle added that resampling to discover if change had taken place would not happen for three to five years in most cases.

Fields are divided into strata with similar characteristics according to the best soil maps.

He told the meeting a robust baseline meant farmers could “bank” the carbon and use it towards the emerging schemes.

“We’re intentionally not getting involved in any of the selling of carbon, but are focused on providing the independent third party measurement with no incentives to skew it towards the farmer or buyer,” he said.

“It’s what we think is needed to create a gold standard and we hope to get buy-in to the method from the emerging protocols, because if there are 100 different ways of doing things it confuses the marketplace and then you get lack of confidence and trust from buyers who might move on to things such as afforestation instead.”

Agricarbon says it already has the biggest soil carbon database in the world, with the possible exception of South Korea.

 

