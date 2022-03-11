Aberdeenshire bird flu case ‘too close for comfort’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire bird flu case ‘too close for comfort’

By Nancy Nicolson
March 11, 2022, 12:46 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 4:43 pm
HOUSING: Poultry keepers are under strict instructions to keep their birds indoors.

Aberdeenshire egg and poultry producers are on red alert after an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu in a backyard flock near Collieston.

Any remaining birds at the North Knapperna property will be culled and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared.

Protection and surveillance zones have been declared.

Controls include restrictions on movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure, and restrictions on bird gatherings.

Farmlay Eggs, one of Scotland’s biggest egg producers, is based just 20 miles away at Strichen, and managing director Robert Chapman said the outbreak was too close for comfort.

The Farmlay egg  packing operation.

He added: “Thankfully we have no producers in these zones but it’s very worrying. It’s absolutely vital everyone – including backyard producers –follows the housing order and the strictest biosecurity. The implications of an outbreak in a commercial flock are horrendous.”

Since December all poultry have had to be housed to protect them from infection from wild birds, and in 10 days the temporary derogation which permits eggs produced in barns to be labelled free range will end.

Mr Chapman said the measure would last a couple of weeks as birds will be allowed outside when the migration season is over.

Chief vet Sheila Voas said: “We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.”

Ms Voas insisted the risk to the general public from avian influenza is very low.

Bird flu can have a devastating impact on poultry farmers.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “In order to try to keep their birds safe and stop the spread of the disease, producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the housing order from last year.

“We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds to Defra’s national telephone helpline. Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find.”

Poultry keepers were already on nervous after a backyard flock in Angus was infected last year.

 

 

 

