Perthshire young farmers are cabaret champions

By Nancy Nicolson
March 12, 2022, 9:58 am
FIRST CLASS: The Perthshire young farmers team won the SAYFC East Area cabaret competition.

The Perthshire District young farmers team were the winners of the cabaret show at Perth Concert Hall.

The show, “Upples and Banunus” was produced by Alexander Marshall and came out top in the competition.

The team from Bathgate JAC took second place with a performance of “Anything is Paw-sible” produced by Hazel Ireland and David Walker.

Forfar JAC was third with “This Morning” produced by Ewan Campbell and Andrew Beattie.

Stuart Walker was the best act outwith the winning team.

Stuart Walker from Bathgate JAC won the trophy for the best act outwith the winning team and the best comedy moment winners were Crawford Mclaren and Hamish Landale from Perthshire district.

Other teams taking part in the showcase included Forfar JAC, Perthshire District, Bathgate JAC, East Fife JAC, West Fife YFC, Kinross JAC, Peeblesshire JAC and Aberfeldy JAC.

Crawford Mclaren and Hamish Landale provided the best comedy moment.

Regional chairwoman, Lucy Mitchell described said the event was a brilliant evening of entertainment showcasing the talents of the East region.

She added: “It was fantastic to see members back on stage and making the most of the opportunities that SAYFC has to offer.

“Praise goes to all the members, producers, musicians and artists for putting in the effort to produce an excellent evening of entertainment and supporting our amazing organisation.”

