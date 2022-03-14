United Auctions group chairman steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

United Auctions group chairman steps down

By Nancy Nicolson
March 14, 2022, 10:25 am
UA managing director George Purves and outgoing group chairman, Neil McLean .

United Auctions (UA), group chairman Neil McLean is stepping down at the end of the month after 37 years with the company.

Mr McLean led UA through a management buy out with David Leggat and Robin Tough in 2007, and spend a decade as joint managing director. He has been chairman for five years.

UA say his vision for the business included the development of the £15 million Stirling Agricultural Centre – later acquired by UA –  and upgrading facilities at Dalmally, Lairg, Huntly and Oban.

UA said: “Staff investment was also a focus under Mr McLean’s tenure with a robust succession planning programme rolled out across all levels and the introduction of the company’s EMI share option scheme to allow management and staff to share in the success and growth of the firm.

Stirling Agricultural Centre is the home of Scotland’s pedigree bull sales.

“In 2017, Mr McLean headed discussions for a vendor initiated management buy out so the company could pass to the next management team before continuing his investment in the company as chairman.”

Mr McLean said: “I leave UA with the fondest of memories and safe in the knowledge the company continues to go from strength to strength. It’s been an absolute honour to have chaired a company with such longevity and pedigree.

“I have been humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people and the farming community in general. I wish to thank them and other stakeholders for their support and friendship over many years.

“The current management and staff are a diverse group of exceptional talent and expertly placed to meet the needs of our farming customers. I wish them every success for the future.”

UA managing director George Purves  said: “Neil has made an outstanding contribution to the group and has helped lead the direction of the company through recent challenges.

“With great vision, exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering commitment, Neil has enabled UA to achieve unprecedented success, ensuring we can continue to serve crofting and farming communities for the long term.”

 

