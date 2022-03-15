Grain market hikes see feed costs rise as result of Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Grain market hikes see feed costs rise as result of Ukraine war

By Nancy Nicolson
March 15, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 7:18 am
SAVINGS: Consumers could opt for cheaper red meat cuts at the butchers’ counter.

The war in Ukraine could create even more disruption in the red meat supply chain than that caused by the pandemic, according to an industry economist.

Iain Macdonald, of Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), states in his latest market commentary that while pig producers are most exposed to rising global grain markets, cattle finishers are also vulnerable to rising feed costs.

He said: “Based on QMS enterprise profitability data, to offset a 50% rise in feed costs, cereal-based finishers would need a 42p/kg lift in the price paid for a 382kg deadweight -U3 grade young bull, before considering other input cost increases. Higher fuel and energy prices will be pushing up the operating costs of processing sites, along with the cost of transport and distribution.

“There is also a general economic impact as the further spike in oil, gas and food prices filters through into higher prices for goods and services.”

Mr Macdonald says consumer confidence has weakened, and data shows price inflation for beef and lamb has tested the loyalty of consumers, which could lead to trading down for cheaper cuts, impacting on carcase balance.

The EU is a net exporter of pig meat to Ukraine.

Turning to pig meat, he points out the European Union is a net exporter to Ukraine and while trade will have halted, the EU population has risen by 0.4% in two weeks, with increases of 2.2% in Slovakia, 3% in Slovakia and 3.7% in Poland.

He said: “This will have had some impact on overall meat supply and demand, and the products required, in these countries.”

It is possible that this has influenced the EU pork market, with week ahead farmgate prices rising 30-35p/kg in Germany over the past fortnight.

Mr Macdonald observes that rising cattle and pig prices in the EU suggest that there will be few cheap alternatives from the EU, helping to support prices in the domestic supply chain.

He concludes: “If the essential role played by farmers and the food production chain had not already been demonstrated during the pandemic, it will become much more important to policymakers and consumers alike as a result of the current crisis.”

