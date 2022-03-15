Angus arable farms launched on the market for £3.75m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus arable farms launched on the market for £3.75m

By Nancy Nicolson
March 15, 2022, 3:29 pm
PRODUCTIVE: The farms are on the northern shore of the Montrose Basin.

A 329-acre arable farming unit in Angus has been launched on the market for offers over £3.75 million.

The three farms of Gilrivie, Tayock and Langley Park lie adjacent to one another on the northern shore of the Montrose Basin, and the land is made up of 302 arable acres, six acres of pasture and 20.6 acres of tracks and steadings.

It is one of the first major agricultural enterprises to go on the market this year after a buoyant market in 2021.

The current owners have farmed at Gilrivie and Tayock since the 1940s and they bought the additional land at Langley Park in 2008.

Chris Thomson of selling agents, Savills said the three units were “highly productive”.

The farmhouse is at Gilrivie.

He added: “With a good farmhouse, further residential properties which could generate additional income, as well as a substantial range of farm buildings, they are likely to attract strong interest, particularly given the limited amount of farmland currently available.

“Demand is likely to come from Scottish farmers as well as those from Northern Ireland and south of the border, as farming families aspire to acquire high quality land to protect their businesses for the future.”

Recently the main enterprises have been the production of early salad potatoes, carrots and spring barley, while wheat and oil seed rape have also been grown in the past.

Gilrivie is the main hub of the operation, with a farmhouse set out on two floors, a farm cottage, two large potato stores with room for 4000 tonnes and a range of traditional buildings which include storage for grain.

At Tayock Savills say there is additional machinery and crop storage combined with potential for development or diversification projects.

There is also a self-service farm shop which sells home-grown produce, as well as produce from other local suppliers.

The selling agents say that for a number of years additional land has been rented on a seasonal basis for the production of ware potatoes to utilise the extensive space for both dressing and storage at Gilrivie .

