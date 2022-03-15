Angus arable farms launched on the market for £3.75m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 329-acre arable farming unit in Angus has been launched on the market for offers over £3.75 million.

The three farms of Gilrivie, Tayock and Langley Park lie adjacent to one another on the northern shore of the Montrose Basin, and the land is made up of 302 arable acres, six acres of pasture and 20.6 acres of tracks and steadings.

It is one of the first major agricultural enterprises to go on the market this year after a buoyant market in 2021.

The current owners have farmed at Gilrivie and Tayock since the 1940s and they bought the additional land at Langley Park in 2008.

Chris Thomson of selling agents, Savills said the three units were “highly productive”.

He added: “With a good farmhouse, further residential properties which could generate additional income, as well as a substantial range of farm buildings, they are likely to attract strong interest, particularly given the limited amount of farmland currently available.

“Demand is likely to come from Scottish farmers as well as those from Northern Ireland and south of the border, as farming families aspire to acquire high quality land to protect their businesses for the future.”

Recently the main enterprises have been the production of early salad potatoes, carrots and spring barley, while wheat and oil seed rape have also been grown in the past.

Gilrivie is the main hub of the operation, with a farmhouse set out on two floors, a farm cottage, two large potato stores with room for 4000 tonnes and a range of traditional buildings which include storage for grain.

At Tayock Savills say there is additional machinery and crop storage combined with potential for development or diversification projects.

There is also a self-service farm shop which sells home-grown produce, as well as produce from other local suppliers.

The selling agents say that for a number of years additional land has been rented on a seasonal basis for the production of ware potatoes to utilise the extensive space for both dressing and storage at Gilrivie .