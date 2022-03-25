Young Farmers overwintered cattle sell to £3,200 at Thainstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A top price of £3,200 was achieved at ANM Group’s annual show and sale of Young Farmers overwintered cattle at Thainstone near Inverurie.

The contest, sponsored by law firm Ledingham Chalmers, was judged by Fife farmer Ian Wainwright from Todhall Farm near Cupar.

In total ANM sold 58 cattle with 35 heifers averaging £1,603.71, or 329.5p per kg, and 23 bullocks sold to average £1,458.26 or 273.3p per kg.

The top price of £3,200 was paid for a 13-month-old British Blue cross heifer from Garioch YFC member Finn Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple. Weighing 464kg, she sold to David Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh, on behalf of a client.

Meanwhile, the overall champion title went to Echt YFC member Hannah Lorimer, Cadgerford, Kingswells.

Her champion was a nine-month-old Limousin cross heifer bred by Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul. She sold back to Mr Robertson for £2,500 weighinig 376kg.

Ms Lorimer also took home the award for the best overwintered animal, producing the highest gross margin of £1,780 profit for 132 days kept.

The reserve champion award went to an 11-month-old Limousin cross bullock from Keith & District YFC member Jayne Mitchell, Ploverwards, Grange, Keith.

Weighing 604kg and bred by Pittentian Farming, Crieff, he sold for £1,960 to Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

Other leading prices included £2,000 five times.

First at this price was a 16-month-old British Blue cross heifer from Vale of Alford YFC member Lucy Gordon, Lost Farm, Strathdon. Bred by Gavin Greenlaw and Jenna Whyte of Balgairn Farm, Ballater, she sold to Backmuir Livestock, Keith.

Fellow Vale of Alford member Owen Young from Nether Drumallochie, Glenkindie, also made £2,000 twice.

His first at this price was a Fodderletter Farms-bred 14-month-old Limousin cross heifer selling to Scott Watson, Forfar, and the other was a yearling Limousin cross heifer bred by Gary Bell, Haas-side, selling to GM Barclay and Co, Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk.

The fourth lot at £2,000 was another yearling heifer bred by Gary Bell – this time put forward by Archie Knox, Mid Hall, Fyvie, Turriff, and bought by Moir Livestock, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Last at this money, when also sold to Moir Livestock, was a 15-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Jayne Mitchell, Ploverwards.

The home-bred section was led by a 13-month-old Charolais cross bullock from Harvey Stuart, Lettoch Farm, Glenlivet. He sold for £1,440 to IG Pirie and Co, Overton of Bruxie, Maud, Peterhead.

Lastly, the prize for the best presented and paraded went to Thomas Hall from Hillview, Mill Lane, Stuartfield, while Keith & District YFC came out on top for the club award.