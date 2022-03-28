Easter Ross woodland for sale for offers over £1.15m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Easter Ross woodland for sale for offers over £1.15m

By Gemma Mackie
March 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:46 am
Bogbain Wood is for sale for offers over £1.15m.
Bogbain Wood is for sale for offers over £1.15m.

A mixed woodland in Easter Ross has been launched to the market for offers over £1.15 million.

Bogbain Wood, located to the west of Loch Eye, is described by selling agent John Clegg & Co as an “attractive, mixed, productive woodland with excellent opportunity for restructuring and afforestation”.

The woodland, which extends to just over 327 acres, was predominantly established in 2000 under the former Farm Woodland Premium Scheme to form a productive Christmas tree and commercial forestry enterprise.

According to John Clegg & Co’s forestry sales agent, Harry Graham, the wood has generated significant income from Christmas tree sales during its current ownership and there is opportunity to continue this business model or restructure to enhance the productive area.

“It is very rare for a commercial woodland such as Bogbain Wood to be established on land of this quality, demonstrating the potential of the site to grow a wide range of high-yielding conifer species,” added Mr Graham.

“Combine this with its sporting opportunities and carbon potential, it makes it an exciting and well balanced investment for an incoming purchaser.”

He said the land, which incorporates large areas of maintained open grassland clearings, is classed as F2 in the land capability for forestry scale and grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The Sitka spruce is said to be showing strong rates, and the open areas offer potential for further afforestation and increased carbon sequestration, subject to approval.

“We expect to see this property generate a significant amount of interest from a range of investors and private individuals,” added Mr Graham.

