Easter Ross woodland for sale for offers over £1.15m

A mixed woodland in Easter Ross has been launched to the market for offers over £1.15 million.

Bogbain Wood, located to the west of Loch Eye, is described by selling agent John Clegg & Co as an “attractive, mixed, productive woodland with excellent opportunity for restructuring and afforestation”.

The woodland, which extends to just over 327 acres, was predominantly established in 2000 under the former Farm Woodland Premium Scheme to form a productive Christmas tree and commercial forestry enterprise.

According to John Clegg & Co’s forestry sales agent, Harry Graham, the wood has generated significant income from Christmas tree sales during its current ownership and there is opportunity to continue this business model or restructure to enhance the productive area.

“It is very rare for a commercial woodland such as Bogbain Wood to be established on land of this quality, demonstrating the potential of the site to grow a wide range of high-yielding conifer species,” added Mr Graham.

“Combine this with its sporting opportunities and carbon potential, it makes it an exciting and well balanced investment for an incoming purchaser.”

He said the land, which incorporates large areas of maintained open grassland clearings, is classed as F2 in the land capability for forestry scale and grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The Sitka spruce is said to be showing strong rates, and the open areas offer potential for further afforestation and increased carbon sequestration, subject to approval.

“We expect to see this property generate a significant amount of interest from a range of investors and private individuals,” added Mr Graham.