Aberdeenshire poultry keepers urged to stay vigilant in fight against bird flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire poultry keepers urged to stay vigilant in fight against bird flu

By Lottie Hood
March 29, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 2:49 pm
Aberdeenshire poultry keepers are being urged to step up efforts in fighting against bird flu. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Aberdeenshire poultry keepers are being urged to step up efforts in fighting against bird flu. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Poultry keepers in Aberdeenshire are being asked to step up their efforts in the fight against bird flu after cases in the area increase.

The reminder comes after a series of outbreaks in the north-east has prompted the UK to raise its risk level to high.

While the main source of infection of bird flu comes from migratory wild birds, those failing to implement appropriate measures are putting their own flocks at risk.

Since the start of November last year, the disease has been identified in 247 wild birds across Scotland, with 30 of those being found in Aberdeenshire in the last month.

‘Keep your birds safe’

Deputy chief veterinary officer, Jesus Gallego, said that despite the Scottish Government introducing mandatory housing measures, bird flu is still very present in Scotland.

He said: “The avian flu outbreak has not gone away and implementing robust biosecurity remains absolutely critical.

“You must continue to regularly cleanse and disinfect your footwear and clothes before entering enclosures, stop your birds mixing with any wild birds and only allow visitors that are strictly necessary. It is your actions that will help keep your birds safe.

Poultry keepers are legally required to keep any birds or flocks indoors. Picture by Scott Baxter

“We are still seeing bird flu both in domestic poultry and other captive birds, and in wild birds across Scotland.

“Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards, but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done by some bird keepers to keep bird flu out.

Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

While the avian influenza is a very low risk to the general public’s health, it is bad news for any birds that catch it.

For this reason the Scottish Government introduced mandatory housing measures in November last year to minimise the disease spreading.

Bird flu in Aberdeenshire explained

What you need to know about Aberdeenshire bird flu outbreaks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal